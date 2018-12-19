ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County Sheriff's Office continued its search Tuesday for 92-year-old Ira McConnell who has been missing since Saturday.
SCSO issued a statewide Silver Alert for McConnell and his silver 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT on Monday afternoon. According to witness reports, the Englewood man was seen in his car at 5 a.m. Saturday and leaving his home on Charleston Circle in the Pine Lake subdivision.
The family called upon the volunteer Peace River K-9 Search & Rescue Association to assist, said founder Mike Hadsell. The rescue team joined up Dan Griffith of Florida Sonar Search Team to search the bottom of Pine Lake. SCSO divers also joined the search of the pond.
Rescue team members with their trained dogs also searched areas along Old Englewood Road, Manasota Key and Jacaranda for any signs of McConnell and his Equinox. Detectives canvassed Pine Lake residents, seeking information.
According to reports Tuesday afternoon, the search efforts proved fruitless.
McConnell is described as being bald with blue eyes. He’s 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. Relatives said McConnell is in need of medication, especially a blood thinner. He reportedly left home without any medication.
Detectives believe McConnell’s cellphone ran out of battery power. Autumn said her grandfather’s car is equipped with OnStar services, but, as far as she knew Monday, OnStar couldn’t locate the vehicle nor has the company provided any additional information.
McConnell is a devout Jehovah’s Witness member and congregation members became worried on Saturday when McConnell didn’t show up for a meeting.
His granddaughter Autumn said her grandfather is not suffering with any cognitive disorders or issues. “He’s lovable, gentle, godly man,” Autumn said of her grandfather. “But if there were foul play, he would be fighting back.”
Anyone who has seen McConnell or his vehicle, or has any information about him, is asked to call 911 immediately.
