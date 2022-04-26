SARASOTA — The next time you plan to visit a Sarasota County park, you might want to consider taking Fido with you.
On Tuesday, without comment of discussion, Sarasota County commissioners approved a resolution designating additional "dog-friendly" areas in a specified group of Sarasota County parks.
“Within the unincorporated county and municipalities, a range of parks and trails currently allow dogs and function as Dog Parks or Dog-friendly Parks,” Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler stated in a memo on the resolution.
In South County, the dog-friendly parks in the Venice area at Woodmere Park and the Brohard Paw Park. Both of the parks also have areas where dogs without leashes are welcome — as long as they behave with other dogs and people.
With the unanimous adoption of the resolution, that list will expand in South County to include Indian Mound Park and Manasota Scrub Preserve in Englewood, Senator Bob Johnson’s Landing just outside of North Port, and Challenger Park and Curry Creek Preserve in Venice, among others.
Signage designating the dog-friendly areas will soon be posted, Rissler noted in her memo.
But there are restrictions.
Dogs are not allowed to roam free in these parks; they must be on a leash.
Their waste must be picked up immediately and disposed of properly.
And, the dogs must be registered and have current license tags and vaccinations among the more common restrictions.
Dogs will not be permitted on playgrounds, athletic fields, or beaches with the exception of Brohard Paw Park, which has a designated dog beach.
Rissler noted in her memo that the need for additional dog-friendly areas was identified during the development of a parks strategic plan in 2016.
“The popularity of the dog-friendly parks and the identified priority need in the Parks Master Plan for additional dog-friendly parks led staff to evaluate the potential to further expand the list of sites with areas available for park visitors to bring their leashed dogs,” Rissler wrote.
With the passage by commissioners on Tuesday, the resolution becomes effective May 1.
