SARASOTA — The Department of Health in Sarasota County is expanding vaccination registration eligibility Monday for people 60 and over, officials announced Thursday.
Officials are also upgrading the signup platform. The current system will close at 2 p.m. today (Friday, March 12), and the new registration link will go live Monday.
The move follow’s Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order.
As registration eligibility priority groups expand, health officials will continue to schedule vaccination appointments in numerical order — based on when accounts are created — and vaccine people who remain in the 1A priority group of those 65 and over and frontline healthcare workers.
“We started with 65-and-above because they are the most vulnerable and here in Sarasota County, and 37% of our population is above that age group,” said DOH Health Officer Chuck Henry.
“We are committed to working through that population to ensure those who want to receive the vaccine are able to get it before we expand other groups.”
More than 115,00 people in the 1A priority group have been vaccinated in Sarasota County, and there are approximately 65,000 community members remaining, Henry said.
Once those remaining eligible people in the 1A group receive a first-dose appointment, DOH will transition to scheduling appointments for those 60 and older in numerical order of registration/account number from the enhanced online platform.
System changes
Beginning at 2 p.m. Friday (March 12) people will no longer be able to create or change an account through the current registration system that launched Jan. 20. This will allow for the transition to the updated sign-up to begin without causing eligible people already in the system to lose their place in queue.
It will also require people 65 and over and healthcare workers who haven’t registered yet to wait until Monday to sign up when the enhanced system is launched.
People who were ineligible but who created an account in the old system will also need to sign up in the enhanced system starting Monday. Their previous number from their ineligible account will not follow them to the new sign-up.
Beginning Monday, everyone 18 and older may register through the updated system. Only people who meet the current state guidelines as of March 15 — 60-and-over and frontline healthcare workers, school staff, law enforcement — will receive an account number and are eligible for an appointment notification.
It may take up to a few days for account numbers to populate into newly registered accounts. DOH will continue to schedule appointments by numerical order, based on account creation timestamps and sequential priority groups.
What’s different?
Officials have made the following upgrades to the registration system:
Single-person signup. Accounts will be for one person only. This adjustment will help the scheduling process, especially for second-dose appointments. Single-person sign-ups also allow for names to be added to appointment confirmation notices and assist with the check-in process at the clinic.
Date fields. Enter required dates using a calendar format. This conversion will ensure proper and consistent formatting throughout all the accounts.
Expanded account information. Account registration will have several new fields to allow for eligibility grouping and scheduling. This data is only collected and entered into FL Shots.
Those with questions or needing assistance with account registration may call the Vaccine Registration call center at 941-861-VAXS (8297), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
You man also visit the Information and Registration Station inside Sarasota Square Mall from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. during clinic operations, or through social media direct message @SRQCountyGov.
People needing account or registration assistance should refrain from contacting the Everbridge call center.
For additional information visit Sarasotahealth.org or scgov.net.
Charlotte County
Charlotte County is using the state’s registration system, which as of Friday, still had wording that eligibility was for people 65 and over. But the county will be following the state’s executive order enabling vaccination priority for anyone 60 and older, Health Chief Joe Pepe confirmed Friday.
First dose vaccinations take place by appointment at the county’s two sites, Tringali Park in Englewood and the Event Center in Punta Gorda. Second doses are administered at the Sonshine Baptist Church at 23105 Veterans Boulevard.
Vaccine seekers must register with the state at myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-200-9160. You will be contacted when an appointment is available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.