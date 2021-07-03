ENGLEWOOD — With a new board of directors in place, Rita Bertler is expanding the Dollars For Mammograms program to serve those in need of the costly breast examination test.
Bertler, who founded the nonprofit public foundation, recently partnered with Englewood Community Care Clinic and RAVE Imaging centers in Englewood, Venice and Sarasota.
"We will be utilizing Englewood Community Care Clinic as the physical presence and RAVE Imaging of Venice, Englewood and Sarasota as the imaging center of choice for qualified area recipients," said Bertler, the board president.
"When people come to Englewood Community Care Clinic, they aren't always thinking about getting a mammogram. Our information and application is there for women and men to take and fill out. If they qualify, they can get their exam at RAVE Imaging," she said.
The Englewood Community Care Clinic is at the Mac Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood. It's a nonprofit medical clinic providing no‐cost medical services to the under‐served residents of Englewood and the area.
RAVE Imaging is a physician-owned and operated outpatient imaging and surgery practice based out of Venice. RAVE does the mammograms, the reading and, when medically necessary, no-cost diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds, US-guided biopsy and MRI-guided breast biopsy.
"Without our services, many women would not have received these expensive breast-health medical procedures or readings," said Bertler, who had two bouts with breast cancer issues. "I didn't want to wait when my doctor discovered cysts. My mother died after her breast cancer spread. Years ago, she was told to wait and see. I told my doctor, I didn't want to be my mother's daughter."
When Bertler had her first breast issue, she said she couldn't afford the high-dollar mammogram. There were no programs available to help pay for the tests. She paid by credit card.
"It took me four years to pay for my body," she said. "I absolutely didn't want this to happen to anyone else. That's when I came up with the idea for Dollars For Mammograms. When I started talking about it, someone in the medical imaging field asked me what I was smoking? They didn't believe this type of program could be done to help women in need."
Bertler broke all of the barriers in her way. She held Bra-Dazzle fashion luncheons where sponsors paid for the venue and businesses decorated themed bras that were modeled by men. They are auctioned off. She used the money to pay for mammograms for those insured and can't pay the high deductible, are uninsured or under insured.
Dollars for Mammograms service area includes Englewood, Grove City, Cape Haze, Rotonda West, Placida, Boca Grande, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, North Port and Venice.
"The working poor women and men who are in low paying jobs and are under insured or uninsured depend on the services we provide," Bertler said.
Now in her 70s, Bertler established a new board that includes her as the president, Kathy James as the vice president, Beth Harrison as treasurer, Irene Slattery as secretary, and board members A.J. Vulgan, Carol King-Murphy, Lane Curtis, Emily Shaw, Gratia Schroeder and Dr. Raymond James.
"I'm elated with this new group," she said. "I'm looking forward to doing Bra-Dazzle in 2022. With the help of the board maybe we can do a golf tournament next year. There are new opportunities now."
Vulgan, RAVE Imaging marketing director and board member, said the practice provided outstanding care and imaging for more than 50 years.
"We’re honored to provide the imaging necessary to those in need within our community," Vulgan said.
Beth Harrison, executive director of Englewood Community Care Clinic and also a member of Bertler's board, said clinic patients have benefited from services provided by Dollars for Mammograms for years.
"Forming this partnership makes sense," Harrison said. "Many clinic patients have never had a mammogram and having signage and a physical presence in the clinic facility keeps mammogram screenings top of mind for both volunteer providers and patients."
The next Dollars for Mammograms fundraiser is a drawing for a $350 gift card purchased from Publix. Tickets are six for $5 and 18 for $10.
For more information on where to get tickets or a mammogram application, visit www.dollarsformammograms.org or call 941-474-9154.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
