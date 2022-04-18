Donors can make more of an impact on local nonprofits because of a day dedicated for one-to-one matches on all donations $25 to $100.
This year, the Giving Challenge will take place from noon to noon April 26-27 and has nearly 700 nonprofits participating from Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto and Manatee Counties.
“I would say that the community has always risen to the occasion,” said Mischa Kirby, the vice president of strategy and communications for the Community Foundation.
The Community Foundation launched the challenge in 2012 as an opportunity to utilize and inspire people’s support for nonprofits, or the “caretakers of the community,” Kirby said.
In the first year of the Giving Challenge, $2.4 million was raised for more than 100 nonprofits. The most recent challenge in 2020 raised $19.1 million to benefit 686 nonprofits.
“The Giving Challenge really shines a light on those organizations really making a difference,” Kirby said.
Kirby said there was an “overwhelming” response during the last challenge, which helped keep many organizations operating during the pandemic.
Along with the Community Foundation, The Patterson Foundation has been a major collaborator with the Giving Challenge by matching funds to give an extra incentive for donor participation.
This year, The Patterson Foundation will match all donations between $25 and $100 per donor, per organization.
If someone donates $100 to a local nonprofit during the Giving Challenge, it means that the organization will receive $200.
“The match from The Patterson Foundation is pretty unheard of in other communities,” Kirby said.
While the challenge has always been virtual, there will be new opportunities this year to visit pop-up giving stations. These stations throughout the community invite potential donors to personally connect with the nonprofits at an in-person event.
Kirby mentioned there will be pop-up events at Sharky’s On The Pier and Fins at Sharky’s in Venice and Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda.
The Giving Challenge Fair at Sharky’s will have around 18 nonprofits with activities and prizes throughout the event on April 26 from 12-7 p.m.
“This year, the Giving Challenge has really come to life outside of the screen,” Kirby said.
All donations can be made online at the Giving Challenge website at
Donations are also tax deductible.
Some local nonprofits participating in the challenge day are Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, Peace River Wildlife Center, Babcock Neighborhood School & High School, the Barrier Island Parks Society, Center For Abuse & Rape Emergencies Of Charlotte County (C.A.R.E.), Community Broadband Radio Association of North Port, Englewood Community Care Clinic and many more.
A list of participating nonprofits can be found at bit.ly/35LI2xh
