ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Rotarians hope the community is fired up about July 4th.
As they have in the past, the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary is fundraising to ensure Englewood is bright with fireworks on July 4th. What’s become a tradition in Englewood, the fireworks will be shot from the bay side of Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key.
The fireworks show is a volunteer effort supported with donations. And what’s also become a tradition is the Englewood community’s support of their fireworks.
Among the donations this year, Lightspeed Voice contributed $5,000. Also, contributing $1,000 each are Dr. Todd Chace DO, A1 Auto Repair and Exptech Auto Repair.
As a boy he always loved fireworks and since his birthday is July 1, Chace liked to think of fireworks as part of his birthday celebration as well as commemorating the birth of the United States.
The annual fireworks display is solely supported by the community and has become a community celebration, one that can enjoyed by everyone in Englewood. Everyone can contribute what they can, Chace suggested.
The Sunrise Rotary’s goal is to raise $37,000 to maintain the quality of the show and to address the added expenses this year has brought.
While the VIP tent at Blind Pass has been retired, the Sunrise Rotary offers a VIP dolphin nature bay cruise and fireworks viewing on Lemon Bay.
The bay fireworks tour will be conducted by Lemon Bay Dolphin Tours, 1450 Beach Road. Arrivals are expected at 6:30 p.m. at the dock, with departure scheduled at 7 p.m. Return to the dock will be at 10 p.m.
Food and beverages will be served. VIP tickets are $250 and seating is limited. For more details and reservations contact Jim Dubay at 207-290-1250.
For more information or to donate, call Rick O’Neil at 941-662-9684 or Ray LaBadie 941-468-3050. More information is available on the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Facebook page.
Donations can be made at lbsrfoundation.com or mailed to Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, PO Box 897, Englewood FL34295.
