Ruth Hill is receiving assistance from lots of donors these days.
Hill, the executive director of St. David's Jubilee Center of Englewood, says she's grateful for the help.
During the cold snap, several people reached out asking if they could donate sleeping bags and other supplies.
"I told him about the homeless and how many traveled by bikes and the BP needed to be lightweight and conducive to the sandy soil," she said. "The sleeping bags are so very helpful especially with the current weather we have been experiencing. This year seems to have more consecutive days where it has been colder than last year. Our numbers have increased by homeless utilizing our free Clothes Closet. Many are seeking warm clothing to layer as well as coats."
Last week, about 22 homeless campers came for food and clothing from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays when the Clothing Closet is open.
"This is also our busiest day of the week for those coming for food," Hill said. "We can use more sleeping bags and blankets."
Recently Lois LaVasseur and the "Knit and Chat" group of the GFWC Rotonda West Women's Club donated hand-knitted throw blankets to help more people in need.
Lemon Bay High School student Elianna Ward along with fellow band members also recently donated non-perishable food. It's a boost for the pantry.
Hill hopes others will help stock the food pantry during the 12th annual Feed the Harbor from 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Sunday at the Merchants Crossing Publix in Englewood.
During the drive, Hill encourages donors to give pop-top canned goods that are easy for the homeless to open. She also said it's helpful to donors if they want to give away their buy-one-get-one-free items.
Other requested items include cans of spaghetti, vegetables, fruits, toiletries, toilet paper, diapers, wipes, pet food, children's snacks, chili, mac and cheese, hygiene items, paper towels, soaps and bug spray.
For more information on the Feed the Harbor, call 941-681-3550.
