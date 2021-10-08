ENGLEWOOD — Surrounded by her family, longtime Englewood resident Donna Baggott died at 2 a.m. Friday. She was 57.
On Aug. 2 Baggott was diagnosed with COVID-19. She went to Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte on Aug. 13 due to a COVID-induced stroke, said her son Nicholas.
“The stroke caused brain damage resulting in immobility of the left side of her body,” said Savannah Morgan, Nick’s girlfriend and the mother of Baggott’s grandchild Lacie. “As the results of COVID and the stroke, she was placed on a ventilator for more than a month and later received a tracheotomy. After the tracheotomy was placed she was improving immensely up until she started lacking oxygen for 14 minutes and eventually caused her to stop breathing due to her tracheotomy being clogged. When she had stopped breathing this caused irreversible brain damage and is causing her to currently, rapidly decline.”
Nicholas said his mom was placed at the Englewood Hospice House on Oct. 3. She was surrounded by those who love her, he said.
Donna leaves behind her husband, James, whom she was his caregiver. He suffers from blood clots and has a bad heart. She has three sons Nicholas, Jacob, and Eric Baggott, a daughter, Brittany Baggott, and granddaughter, Lacie, 3.
Morgan launched a GoFundMe account to help with end of life costs, medical expenses, a celebration of life service and daily life expenses for James. The couple was married 40 years.
Donna grew up in Englewood. She went to Englewood Elementary School and graduated from Lemon Bay High School. She helped start the Myakka River Elementary School PTO in the late 1990s.
When she wasn’t volunteering at the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition fundraisers and festivals, she was facepainting for Friends for the Advancement of Musical Education., F.A.M.E., fundraisers in Englewood. She also painted kids’s faces at Pioneer Days events. She slowed some of her volunteer work to care for her husband several years ago who became disabled and couldn’t work anymore.
“My mom was very outgoing,” said her son, Nicholas, 36. “I was out of town and a buddy of mine whose dad was sick at the time need a place to stay for a couple days. My mother brought them in. She did it for several of my friends. She tried to help anyone. My parents weren’t wealthy or anything like that, but they did what they could to help others.”
Nicholas said growing up, his mother didn’t just drop him off at after-school events, she wanted to be a part of what her kids were doing.
“She wanted to be involved in it,” he said. “She was a face-painter forever. She loved being around people and bringing smiles to people’s faces.”
Friends remembered Donna Friday after hearing the news she died.
“Donna went to high school with my husband, George, and he always said she was a sweetheart,” said her neighbor Kelly Shelton. “I met her when she moved a couple streets behind us when we lived in Englewood and her son Eric and my son Donovan were best friends. She was such a sweet woman, loved the kids all the time. But most of all she was the best mom to her children and grandchildren and her husband who has a heart condition. She is the glue that held that family together and I just pray that they hold it together without her.”
Morgan said Donna would have want everyone to remember all the good times they shared with her.
“She was a homemaker that put everyone else’s needs in front of her own, no matter what she was going through,” Morgan said. “Knowing Donna is now with her mother, father and siblings gives us comfort but will never fill the void of not having her here with us. We would like to thank everyone for their continuous support during these times. Donna would be so grateful with the amount of love you have shown us all.”
Nicholas said the entire family battled COVID-19 at about the same time. Everyone recovered but Donna. He’s currently planning a celebration of life for his mother.
More than $5,380 of the $10,000 has been raised so far on the gofundme account.
On her Facebook page, Donna shared family photos and lots of inspirational thoughts including a short saying from William W. Purkey, “You’ve gotta dance like nobody is watching. You’ve got to love like you’ll never be hurt, sing like no one is listening and live like it’s heaven on earth.”
To help the family, visit www.gofundme.com/f/the-donna- baggott-support-fund.
