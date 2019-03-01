ENGLEWOOD — With only 13 students, some parents worndered if their child was getting a good education.
But before long, most saw small class size as a huge benefit for first- and second- grade students at Redeemer Lutheran School in Englewood.
“We had a parent whose daughter went to our preschool at the church as an infant,” said Catlin Tilton, administrative assistant with Redeemer Lutheran Church. “The little girl went to public school. She was having problems and the mom didn’t feel they were being addressed. She enrolled her daughter here. She’s improved her academics and is all catch up with her grade level. Now, that mom is our biggest cheerleader.”
The church, preschool and school, under the direction of the Rev. James T. Kress, are now soliciting parents who want their children in a safe learning environment. The school is currently kindergarten through second grade. In August, a third-grade class is being added.
”We don’t have a problem with the public school system,” Kress said. “We just offer a smaller class sizes for children. It gives the teacher the chance to work one on one with each student.”
The school follows the Abeka accredited curriculum, which is used by many homeschool groups and Christian schools. The interactive program includes math and language skills, hands-on learning, physical education, alternate languages and other classes offered in public schools. The program allows children to practice new skills, review what they’ve learned, work on projects, show their progress, read aloud, and more.
The school and day care also has safety drills for the children.
”Our child care is very large with 130 children in our childcare center,” Kress said. “We have 13 students in our new school. We are anticipating 25 to 30 students next year. We are inviting families to come check out our facility and learn more about what we offer. We are trying to get the word out that we have a quality educational program, which also includes the knowledge of Jesus Christ.”
The school is throwing a party/open house today and Saturday for Dr. Seuss’s birthday. The public is invited from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, 6465 Mayport St., for games, crafts, horse rides (on Saturday only), and Mumsy’s Carribean Grill and Sunny Days Ice Cream truck. There’s also a photo booth.
“We have a special guest — Dr. Seuss — who children can have their pictures taken with,” Kress said. “The open house gives parents the chance to meet the teacher and the teacher’s aide and ask any questions. Our regular school hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but we do have a before- and after-school programs.”
The school accepts the Step Up Program (scholarships for low-income students) and the McCay Scholarship for students with disabilities.
There is also a Voluntary Pre Kindergarten program at the school. VPK is a state-funded program, therefore it is free for children to attend.
“Our VPK program typically runs from August to March,” Kress said. “Redeemer Lutheran Child Care offers after care for VPK children who wish to stay the remainder of the day.”
For more information about school or church programs, call 941-475-2410.
