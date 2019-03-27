ENGLEWOOD — A Venice man driving a vintage Corvette succumbed to his injuries 16 days after crashing into a motorcycle, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report released Tuesday.
The crash occurred 7:45 a.m. March 10 in front of Englewood Elks Lodge 2378 at 401 N. Indiana Ave. (State Road 776). The Lemon Bay Region chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America’s car show and swap meet was happening that morning at the lodge.
Troopers say Monroe Jay Kokin, 74, was in a 1964 Chevy Corvette in the lodge parking lot when he pulled out onto Indiana Avenue heading south.
He apparently never saw the 2017 Harley-Davidson driving northbound on Indiana, and pulled out in front of the motorcycle.
The front of the motorcycle stuck the driver door of Kokin’s vehicle, and knocked the motorcycle driver, Donald Eckley, 71, of Englewood, and passenger Arlene Norris, 56, of Port Charlotte, off the cycle.
Eckley, who was wearing a helmet, and Norris, who wasn’t, were both transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health. They were listed in serious condition upon arrival.
Kokin was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced deceased Friday, the report states.
Alcohol was not involved, according to the report. The investigation into the crash remain ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.