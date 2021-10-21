FHP.jpg
ENGLEWOOD — The driver in a two-vehicle crash last week in Englewood East has died, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Thursday.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14, when an SUV hit a pickup at Sunnybrook Boulevard and Regina Drive.

The SUV driver, a 20-year-old man from Punta Gorda, was headed west on Regina and stopped at the Sunnybrook stop sign.

The driver drove out in front of the pickup, driven by an 87-year-old Rotonda man. The pickup slammed into the front of the SUV, spinning it into the grass.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. 

The SUV driver had minor injuries. The pickup driver "was pronounced deceased as a delayed fatality" on Oct. 21, the FHP reported. The investigation is ongoing.

