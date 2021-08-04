TALLAHASSEE — Drones could be used to monitor red tide, and money should be set aside to offset local costs of removing fish killed by toxic algae blooms, state wildlife officials said Wednesday as they look to manage future outbreaks.
Members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said more-proactive measures are needed because red tide outbreaks will continue to hinder the state, particularly the Gulf Coast, which is struggling with an outbreak in the Tampa Bay area and surrounding counties.
Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto suggested asking a state red-tide task force to consider using drones to monitor waters for outbreaks and to help in cleanup efforts. He noted that sheriff’s office helicopters have been used to help coordinate cleanup of recent outbreaks.
“Let’s get on the offensive. Drone technology is where it’s at today,” Barreto said. “I mean, it’s amazing. Right? Much cheaper. Much more efficient than sending a helicopter up, for sure.”
The current outbreak, morphing daily by winds and tides in waters from Pasco County to Charlotte County and into Lee County since December, has resulted in varying effects for the Gulf Coast areas.
Key to combating red tide are efforts to improve water quality and reduce nutrients from human sources, such as runoff from septic tanks, stormwater systems and agricultural and residential fertilizer, that feed the microscopic algae.
In addition, Gil McRae, director of the commission’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, said a way to prepare for widespread fish kills is to have a funding source available for local governments that tend to be responsible for cleaning up the waste.
“We learned this last event — and we knew it before that, unfortunately — when we have large fish kills, the burden tends to fall on the level of government that does waste management. And that’s always, at least in Florida, always local government,” McRae said. “So, because local government has that waste management infrastructure, they’re really the only ones that can deal with these tons of waste.”
More than 600 tons of dead fish have washed up along Tampa Bay shores because of the current outbreak. Charlotte County workers have cleaned up fish on its public beaches.
The state has distributed emergency funding this year to offset some costs of removing fish kills. Local officials in the Tampa Bay area have requested the state issue an emergency declaration that would free up more money and resources.
