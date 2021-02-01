ENGLEWOOD − A Port Charlotte man was arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking into vehicles in the Pearl Street area of Englewood.
Investigators were able to track down the suspect, John Mark Rawle, 21, after he left his cell phone in the driver's seat of one of the vehicles, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff's report.
A newspaper carrier called CCSO around 4 a.m. Sunday to report he had noticed a light shining in a vehicle.
As he got closer, the witness said he saw a man dressed in a dark, hooded sweatshirt exit the vehicle and run behind a home on Pearl Street in Englewood.
Detectives canvassed the area and found several hundred dollar bills, a flash light and a lighter on the ground behind the home where the suspect had fled.
They also received several other reports of additional vehicle burglaries in the area − a total of six.
In one of the vehicles another light could be seen, this time coming from a cell phone with the flashlight still powered on and pointing upward. The phone did not belong to the victim.
During the investigation, when the phone started to ring, the caller stated he had recently lost his phone.
Deputies met with the caller who identified himself as Kim Andrews. Andrews agreed to meet at a nearby Circle K on North Beach Road.
Andrews said his son, Rawle, was looking for his phone in the area and admitted that his son had a history in North Carolina of breaking into vehicles.
CCSO reported that Rawle admitted to investigators that he was intoxicated and needed money for his rent. He also said he was at the scene but could not remember exactly what he did.
Rawle is facing six counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and one count of grand theft with a $24,500 bond. The total amount of U.S. currency stolen was $712.34 along with 50 Canadian dollars.
