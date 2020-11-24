Drowning deaths in Florida are up from last year.
One local man is reminding families to watch their children around pools during the Thanksgiving holidays.
"There was 83 a month ago with one more month left this year, and there was 59 total drownings last year," said Paul DeMello, founder of Just Against Children Drowning Foundation.
In 2010, DeMello's twin 13-year-old boys died in a swimming pool in Venice. Since then, he has worked to raise awareness for drowning prevention. He's raised money for swimming lessons and has erected safety fences around people's pools.
"It's too easy to get caught up in talking and visiting with people you haven't seen in a while and not pay attention to the little ones around a pool during the holidays," he said. "Sadly for me, I install the pool safety gates after a family suffers a near drowning or drowning. The barriers go up to prevent other children from drowning at a family pool that doesn't have protection."
Drowning is the leading cause of deaths in children ages 1 to 4, according to Florida Health. Twelve children died from drownings from January to March.
"Drownings are up from last year," he said. "It's been a bad year all around with this virus, but it's compounded when you hear children died of drownings.
"It's heartbreaking and it never, ever gets easier. I have some really good days, like when I got married earlier this year. Then I have some really bad days, when I really miss my boys."
DeMello usually has in-person fundraisers. However with COVID-19 he created a virtual 5K this year. It runs through the end of November to complete the race.
All proceeds go toward free swimming lessons for children and other drowning prevention efforts.
"Every week in November we will be doing raffles live on Facebook," he said. "We still have raffle prizes to give out."
For more information, visit www.JustAgainstChildrenDrowning.org
