ENGLEWOOD — After the ribbon is cut, the free samples and children’s doughnut decorating will begin Saturday at the new Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins in Englewood.
The store opened this week at 151 S. Indiana Ave., the former Subway (and before that Wendy’s) location, and right next to Burger King.
“We’ve hired a bunch of new employees and we are still hiring,” said crew member Lisa Vasil said. “We have a table in the store that people can fill out an application. It will be there on Saturday.”
Dunkin’ launched the first of its next-generation concept store in Englewood. Vasil said the next-generation store features something others don’t including a drive-thru lane for mobile order pickups and a draft system with eight taps that pour tea, iced coffee and nitro blends.
In 2017, Dunkin’ launched a mobile ordering Smartphone app. It allows customers to pay online and bypass the outside line and instead go into a special drive-thru pickup window or a quick in-store pick up without waiting in the regular line. Customers can also earn points by using a DD Card to pay for qualifying purchases through the DD Perks program. For every $1 dollar spent, a customer earns five points. A free beverage Reward Coupon is given for every 200 points.
“We have nitro-infused cold brew on tap,” she said. “We only sell it in a small size because it’s so powerful. We also have hand-crafted espresso drinks.”
In the Baskin-Robbins section of the store, there are plenty of ice cream and mousse-textured ice cream flavors including peanut butter and chocolate, pistachio almond, nutty coconut, cookies ’n cream and more. There’s also beverages including the Cappuccino Blast, smoothies, freezes, floats, sundae shakes, warm brownie, hot fudge and other sundaes. They offer signature ice cream cakes which can be customized with 24-hour notice. Although simple requests such as “Happy Birthday” can be added to a cake on the spot.
On Saturday during the grand opening, the new store will sell its regularly priced $2.79 per scoop of ice cream for $1.50 per scoop.
The store also features an expanded, custom Grab & Go unit with bottled drinks and snacks including bananas, mini oranges and grapes, and fruit snacks like apple sauce and Yoplait parfaits with Nature Valley granola.
Outside of the 2,504-square-foot store, the exterior sign reads “Dunkin’” instead of Dunkin’ Donuts. The franchise dropped the word Donuts from the brand.
“We are expecting a large crowd during our grand opening,” said Cheyenne Root, assistant manager. “For us to welcome and show off our store to our new customers.”
