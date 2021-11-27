For the first time in a decade, no bargain hunters camped out overnight at Best Buy or Target to grab the bargains early Thanksgiving morning.
In fact, as Black Friday dawned 24-hours later, only a handful of shoppers were in line in front of the Port Charlotte Target store. And they’d gotten there only 15 minutes before the doors opened at 7 a.m.
Around the corner, when Kohl’s opened, there were no long lines. It was the same at Walmart, Bealls, FYE, Dillards and JCPenney.
There were some exceptions. While the Port Charlotte Town Center mall wasn’t crowed first thing Friday morning, the Bath & Body Works inside, which opened at 6 a.m., drew plenty of shoppers for the mix-and-match three-free-item sale. Old Navy’s $5 Santa pajama pants attracted lots of customers, some even lining up.
As the morning turned into afternoon, customers turned out in good numbers at most retail centers around the area. But no lines snaking around the building, or mad dashes for limited-quantity door-buster items.
So how come shoppers slept in on Black Friday?
Many had that luxury because the “Black Friday” sales began in some stores shortly after Halloween. To combat the pandemic and super spreader shopping and the shipping container crisis, some big-box retailers like Walmart and Target spread out different door buster deals every week leading to Thanksgiving.
Others, presumably, shopped online.
“What the pandemic did for retail was, it forced them to be better digital retailers,” said Marshal Cohen, chief industry advisor of The NPD Group Inc. — a nationally known expert on consumer behavior and the retail industry, adding it means the day after Thanksgiving is no longer what it was. “With that comes the shortfall of Black Friday.”
Online shopping on Thanksgiving topped $5.1 billion, according to Adobe Digital Economy Index. That matches last year’s Thanksgiving day spending. It’s a roughly 21% increase from that day in 2019.
WHAT THEY’RE AFTER
Nancy Hill leisurely shopped at Kohls first thing Friday morning. She has three jobs, but makes time to shop for everyone on her long list.
“I have four children and 16 grandchildren and 18 great grandchild to shop for so I start in January,” said the North Port resident. “I keep everything in my guest bedroom closet. I find it really hard to buy stocking stuffers for my male grandchildren who are in their 20s. The females are easy, you just buy them something from Bath & Body Works and they love it.”
One die-hard group that went old school this year was at Game Stop store in North Port, which sells video games and gaming consoles. Max Mergos showed up at the front door of the store at 6 p.m. after eating two Thanksgiving dinners, one with his girlfriend and then his parents, and then braving the Florida elements.
“I’m not sure you could call it a Thanksgiving dinner, since they started at 2 p.m.,” said the first time Black Friday shopper, who was first in line at Game Stop. “I want the PS5 and I’m so tired. It was cold enough out here overnight that I could see my breath.”
Jamie Rodgers arrived at midnight. He waited in line for a PS5 for his 14-year-old son.
“I love shopping in person and hate online shopping,” he said. “You do anything for your children. My son is doing well in school so I figured it was worth the wait.”
Rodgers enjoyed meeting new people and sharing stories. The only thing that bugged him was the same Frank Sinatra and Mariah Carey holiday songs replayed for hours through the Cocoplum Plaza speakers.
Margaret Williams, who had lots of teens with her on their shopping adventure, got out of line early after learning Game Stop didn’t have the Xbox on her long shopping list.
Over at the Port Charlotte Walmart, James DeTore felt luck. He got the last 70-inch television for $398. Others loaded them into their carts and continued shopping.
Rajeev Sharma, owner of Exotic Gems in the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, said while the morning started slowly, he expected a much larger crowd throughout the weekend. He said customers will be drawn to the 30% off sale on Pandora charms and bracelets including Star Wars Baby Yoda.
“We are the only ones selling Pandora and have a huge selection of gems and diamonds,” he said, adding he had a store in Charlotte County in 1995 and left for 12 years. He sold jewelry on cruise ships but COVID-19 struck and cruising halted. He returned to Port Charlotte and opened a store in the mall last year. “God has been good to me. We will have a good holiday season.”
