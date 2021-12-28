ENGLEWOOD — Sandra Clouatre admits it: She’s a foster failure.
She and her husband, Richard, join dozens of others who failed at being foster parents to cuddly pooches.
Instead, they adopted a couple of dogs into their forever home, changing their status from “foster” family to “adoptive” family.
Just because she failed doesn’t mean Clouatre isn’t back at it. She’s one of a handful of foster parents at the EARS Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary that houses dogs until they are adopted by a new home.
“When we first got Charlie, he tried to bite us, but he’s fine now,” she said. “He’s deaf, so he was standoffish at first, but he’s a real sweetheart. The older dogs are harder at being adopted.”
Clouatre joined several others in celebrating the recent grand opening of EARS new location at the old Apple Pharmacy building at 500 N. Indiana Ave./State Road 776, just a few clocks north of its previous home on West Dearborn Street.
“It’s a little bigger than what we had on Dearborn Street, but it better serves our needs,” longtime shelter manager Todd Zimmerman said.
He said it now has a small pet store to sell dog treats along with cat and dog food. It has the same hours as its previous location.
“The rent is low, so we are very happy,” he said.
Zimmerman said the rescue is in dire need of foster families for dogs. Since EARS doesn’t house dogs on site, the rescue relies on pet lovers to foster them until they find a forever home.
Photos of the dogs are displayed online for adoption while they are in foster care. Some attend adoption events to find homes while in foster care.
“We provide the food, immunizations and medical services for a dog. We just need a safe, loving place for them while they wait to be adopted,” Zimmerman said. “It should be no financial burden to the foster family.”
Fosters are asked to take the dog for a walk and sometimes go to public places so the dog learns to socialize and not jump on people. Some families are asked to have a dog around children or other pets so they are ready for a similar permanent home.
“Each dog has a different personality,” Clouatre said. “It’s great because you get them ready to go to a loving home. It feels like you are doing your part. You pet them, you love them and you know they will eventually be happy with their new owner. It’s how I get my dog fix without adopting anymore of them.”
Roxanne Holahan, a registered nurse, adds a twist to having a pet or a foster dog. She’s an aromatherapy specialist and a master at Reiki, a healing technique that uses touching to promote relaxation, and reduce stress and anxiety.
She is at EARS each month to meet and greet customers.
“In just 15 to 20 minutes, I can calm a dog that’s trembling,” she said. “Reiki is a way to connect with your pet. It’s helpful for rescue dogs, especially if they suffered any kind of trauma in the past. It helps aide in the healing process. It’s really the same for people, but it also works well for dogs. Ever since COVID-19 hit, I’ve seen people want to use Reiki to help balance their life.”
Holahan sells catnip pillows with lavender oils infusion. She said it calms and soothes cats. The oils are good for their fur, too.
While there’s not enough fosters at EARS, there’s sometimes too few volunteers to help pet cats. Inside the cat room are different breeds waiting for a new home. While they are there, they too need love and playful affection.
The rescue enjoys when students who need community service hours pitch in or if they love it and turn into part-time helpers. The nonprofit welcomes scouting and youth groups and college students to come pet cats and help at the rescue.
That’s what Khloe Keefer-Layndecker, 10, a Taylor Ranch Elementary School student and her homeschooler friend Holley Pack, 13, do whenever possible.
“We give the catnip pillows and the cats love them,” said Pack as she petted a black cat. “They are soft and fluffy. They love being pet. They also love to sleep.”
Zimmerman said he hopes not too many dogs come back after Christmas from people who didn’t want them after the holidays. However, if they do, he will work to get them into foster homes.
“With COVID-19, it’s been a little difficult for foster families,” he said. “We really could use more people reaching out to help these dogs. It’s pretty easy. All you have to do is have a place for the dog to stay for a little while and be a dog lover, even if it’s for a few months at a time.”
For more information about EARS, call 941-681-3877 or visit earsanimalrescue.com.
