Former Englewood Fire Chief Brian Gorski pins the chief badge on new chief Kevin Easton on Wednesday during a swearing-in ceremony at Englewood Area Fire Control District Headquarters. Gorski recommended Easton apply for the job.

ENGLEWOOD — Kevin Easton is now officially Englewood's fire chief.

As chairman of the Englewood Area Fire Control District's elected board, Fire Commissioner Ron Davison swore-in Easton as the chief in a formal ceremony Wednesday morning.

Easton, 53, comes to the fire district after serving as a training captain with the DeSoto County Fire and Rescue. He also served 25 years with Sarasota County Fire Department, retiring as an assistant chief. Easton's wife, Melissa, watched as her husband started a new chapter in his career.

Southern Manatee Fire District Chief Brian Gorski — who had served as fire chief for both Englewood and Sarasota County — suggested to Easton he should apply for the Englewood chief's position. Gorski attended the ceremony Wednesday and did the honor of pinning Easton with the district's chief badge.

Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier, Sarasota Assistant Fire Chief Michael Hartley, and Battalion Chief Travis Dagenais also attended the ceremony.

Easton follows Chief Scott Lane who is now a deputy chief with North Port.

