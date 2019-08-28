ENGLEWOOD — Kevin Easton is now officially Englewood's fire chief.
As chairman of the Englewood Area Fire Control District's elected board, Fire Commissioner Ron Davison swore-in Easton as the chief in a formal ceremony Wednesday morning.
Easton, 53, comes to the fire district after serving as a training captain with the DeSoto County Fire and Rescue. He also served 25 years with Sarasota County Fire Department, retiring as an assistant chief. Easton's wife, Melissa, watched as her husband started a new chapter in his career.
Southern Manatee Fire District Chief Brian Gorski — who had served as fire chief for both Englewood and Sarasota County — suggested to Easton he should apply for the Englewood chief's position. Gorski attended the ceremony Wednesday and did the honor of pinning Easton with the district's chief badge.
Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier, Sarasota Assistant Fire Chief Michael Hartley, and Battalion Chief Travis Dagenais also attended the ceremony.
Easton follows Chief Scott Lane who is now a deputy chief with North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.