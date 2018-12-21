ENGLEWOOD — It’s been one week.
Ira McConnell hasn’t been seen since 7:35 p.m., on Dec. 14. The 92-year-old Englewood man left his home to go to the nearby Jehvoah’s Witness Kingdom Hall on State Road 776 with all intentions to return home.
“He was thawing out his dinner from the freezer,” said his granddaughter Autumn McConnell. “He always takes his medicine at night. He left the house to attend a meeting (four miles away) at his church. He made it there. He left the meeting at about 7:30-7:35 p.m. and never made it home. He was last seen driving his car on 776.”
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detectives are working with the family. SCSO said the weather didn’t stop detectives from looking for McConnell on Thursday.
“Detectives are continuing their search for Mr. McConnell,” Kaitlyn R. Perez, SCSO spokeswoman said. “Regardless of weather conditions (Thursday during heavy rains) we are continuing to canvass the area for witnesses, video surveillance, and any other potential leads with the hope we can locate him.”
All state and local agencies have been notified, Perez said of the ongoing active investigation.
According to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, no one from the SCSO made a formal request to help in the search. However, deputies in Charlotte County are aware of McConnell’s description and vehicle plate number.
“I am not aware of any manpower assistance in the search for Mr. McConnell, but our deputies (especially in the Englewood area) have been vigilant about looking for him, as we would be for any Silver Alert that may be in our area,” said Katie Heck, CCSO spokeswoman.
Autumn said her family appreciates all of the prayers and help from the sheriff’s office.
“Police are working so hard and have been since the beginning,” she said.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide Silver Alert for McConnell and his silver 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT.
Volunteers searched around the nearby Buchan Airport, which is the last place his cell phone pinged before it lost power. Autumn said her grandfather’s car is equipped with OnStar services, but, as far as she knew Monday, OnStar couldn’t locate the vehicle nor has the company provided any additional information.
On Tuesday, they called the volunteer Peace River K-9 Search & Rescue Association. The Florida Sonar Search Team searched the bottom of Pine Lake near where McConnell lives. SCSO divers also joined the search of the pond. Detectives questioned Pine Lake residents, seeking information.
Family members are asking that people don’t post hypothetical information on social media. Instead, they can check the SCSO Facebook page for updates and repost them.
“Citizens can do their part by keeping an eye out for him,” Perez said. “As always, if someone sees something suspicious, they should contact local law enforcement immediately.”
McConnell is described as being bald with blue eyes. He’s 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. Relatives said McConnell is in need of medication, especially a blood thinner. He reportedly left home without any medication.
McConnell isn’t suffering with any cognitive disorders or issues.
Anyone who has seen McConnell or his vehicle, or has any information about him, is asked to call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.