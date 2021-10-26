EL JOBEAN — Some people would joke that the 1959 air conditioning units at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in El Jobean were powered by God.
Church members meet Sunday and Wednesday mornings for bible study. While the air conditioning system is meant to cool the church group — who meet at the community league building, 14344 Jamison Way — the unit is well beyond its useful life.
"We can't get parts for it anymore," said The Rev. Steve Dygert. "And the part we could get last year cost $1,000. The present system is just shot."
Hearing about the need, the Deep Creek Elks Lodge 2763, donated $5,000 from the Elks National Foundation.
"This is such a great help for our church and its members," Beverly Cisco, president of the El Jo Bean Community League. "We really appreciate the Deep Creek Elks."
The church also received help from Bob McDuffie, who helped with matching funds from Modern Woodmen, Dygert said.
Elks exalted ruler Truman Bass said members of the club are made up of residents throughout the region including Englewood and North Port. He said the Elks supports numerous community programs and other non profits.
"We donated $1,500 to the Pop Warner team and the cheerleaders," he said. "The 14 U Charlotte Warriors cheer team won regional and are headed to Orlando (ESPN Wide World of Sports) to compete on Thanksgiving night. We are donating another $250 for their travel expenses."
Bass said the club and the Ladies of the Elks also supports Big Brothers Big Sisters at Christmas. They shop with children through the giving tree program. The club and the Ladies of the Elks added $20 gift cards and non perishable food as part of the holiday gift.
"We raised $13,000 for our golf tournament and gave $5,000 of it in scholarships to Charlotte and Port Charlotte high schools and the Charlotte Technical College," said Bill Flecken, chairman of the Elks board of trustees. "We also support the veterans at the Douglas Jacobson Veterans' Home. We help in different programs throughout Charlotte County including giving awards to first responders and supporting the Do the Right Thing program."
Something that makes Elks members proud is the 30 occupational and physical therapists who work with 500 children a week through the Florida Elks Children's Therapy Services.
"The therapist goes to the child's home for in-home physical and occupational therapy," Bass said. "This rehab service is in place because these services aren't always available locally for children who are medically infirmed at home. It's all done at no cost to the family."
Elks also sends local children to youth camp each year.
To raise money to support these activities, Elks members recently practiced for a Polter Heist dinner murder mystery comedy show this week. It sold out quickly, so they will do another one in the spring.
"Despite the pandemic, we are seeing a small increase in membership," Bass said, adding and average of 15 to 20 new comers join each month boosting the 1,300 members. Some of our members battled through COVID-19, including myself who was in the hospital for weeks, but we have come back strong. We are here to serve."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.