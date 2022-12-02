ENGLEWOOD — There's good news from Wright Construction for West Dearborn Street.
The 16-month renovation and revitalization of West Dearborn construction project is nearing completion and should be substantially completed by the end of December.
A formal ribbon cutting will be scheduled in January.
Also, the Old Englewood Village Association and businesses plan to bring yuletide spirit Dec. 10 to West Dearborn with a Christmas Walk and other festivities.
DEARBORN FINISH LINE
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency reported this week there are several elements to the project that are nearing completion:
• Workers will begin installing wayfinding signs Monday, Dec. 5.
• The area in front of the 400 block will be poured on Tuesday, Dec. 6. That area will be open for pedestrians for the Christmas Walk. It won't be open for vehicle parking until Dec. 13 because the cement must cure before additional weight can be placed on it.
• The remaining benches and decorative trash cans will also be installed next week.
• Completion of new landscaping is expected to be completed Dec. 6-8.
• The gateway sign will arrive on Dec. 7-8 and workers will begin installing it. The welcoming sign will span the roadway near the Lemon Bay Playhouse on the 100 block of West Dearborn.
• Road paving for West Dearborn starts Dec. 11. The work will be done in the evening between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., and will continue for four nights.
If the weather holds out, the paving will be completed the evening of Dec. 15. Portions of West Dearborn will be closed to traffic during the paving work.
"We appreciate your patience throughout the construction!" the CRA stated in its newsletter.
Also, the CRA collected "orphaned" memorial bricks that had been on the sidewalks of West Dearborn and encourages Englewood businesses and people to pick up the bricks that might commemorate their past.
YULETIDE FUN DEC. 10
Time to ride bicycles or push strollers or roll wheelchairs, pull wagons, ride scooters and similar modes of transportation for a Christmas "Parade on Wheels" on Saturday, Dec. 10.
It's one of the highlights of Christmas on Dearborn and kicks off at Waterways and the Old Florida Outdoor Center, 463 W. Dearborn St.
Holiday decorations will be available before the parade. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and will proceed east to the Pioneer Plaza, where vendors and a free movie awaits participants and the public.
To sign up for the parade, visit mangobistro.com/site/parade/
Besides the parade, OEVA and Dearborn businesses plan:
• 4 p.m. performance by the Englewood Elementary School Choir at the 400 block of West Dearborn.
• 4-5:30 p.m. Santa sleigh rides and photos at the 400 block of West Dearborn.
• 6:30 p.m. free bicycle raffle at Pioneer Plaza.
OEVA president Kathi Obendorfer expects more than a baker's dozen of bicycles being raffled, maybe as many as 16, thanks to donations from the Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay, Les Bernstein, Joyce Colmar, Dunkin and Shirley Law Office, Grace Animal Clinic, The Kathi O Group, KIMCO Construction, Lemon Bay Playhouse, Leslie Brown Team, Richard Jean, Old Englewood Village Association (OEVA) and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Department.
• 7:30 p.m. free showing of the movie "Elf" at the Pioneer Plaza.
• 4 -9 p.m. various food and refreshment vendors at Pioneer Plaza.
For more information, visit oldenglewood.com.
.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.