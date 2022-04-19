Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, “Writers on the Air” each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. It’s at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Schell at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Victim’s rights vigil
Holly’s Hope, in partnership with North Port Kiwanis, presents a victim’s rights vigil, a night of remembrance and healing, set for 5-8:30 p.m. April 29 at the Garden of the Five Senses. There will be guest speakers, a prayer service, luminaries, a memorial tree dedication and more. For more information, visit the Holly’s Hope page on Facebook or www.hollyshope.info.
Arbor Day
Lemon Bay Garden club invites the community to an Arbor Day celebration at 10 a.m. April 29 at the new Englewood Helping Hand building on the campus of Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. Alice White, founder of People For Trees, has donated a sweet gum tree to plant.
Havana Nights
Enjoy and evening of Cuban food, music, mojitos, casino games and more at the Rotary Club of North Port’s Havana Nights, set for 6 p.m. April 30 at AmVets Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. Tickets are $60 and include starter chips for the casino games. Cash bar is available. All proceeds will go to support Rotary Club of North Port’s service projects. For more information, visit rotaryclubofnorthportcentral.com or call 941-787-7703.
Annual Tree Fair
The 24th Annual Tree Fair sponsored by People for Trees is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the City Center Green in North Port, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Hundreds of native trees will be for sale for $15-$25, including sweetgum, elm, bald cypress, longleaf pine, southern red cedar, dahoon holly, pignut hickory, red maple, sycamore, sugarberry, plus Walter’s Viburnum, a native shrub. Hear Tree Talks throughout the morning, and visit the Ask-an-Arborist booth. Children get a free one-gallon native tree for taking the “Tree Pledge.” Music, food trucks, vendors, nonprofit groups, all under the shade. Contact Alice White 941-468-2486 and visit peoplefortrees.com for more information.
Cornhole tournament
The Lemon Bay High girls basketball team will have a benefit cornhole tournament from noon to 4 p.m. April 30 at The New Faull Inn, 2670 Placida Road. Cash prizes. It’s $40 per team. Raffles include a custom cornhole board for $5 a ticket before the tournament. For more information or to sign up, contact Kayla Reid at 718-354-0377 or Kayla@venuetoyouswfl.com.
Splash Into Summer
North Port residents get free admission to the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd., for the Splash Into Summer and Mayday Drowning Prevention Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7. Admission on a first-come, first-served basis with proof of North Port residency. Children under 11 must be with an adult. Have fun and learn about local safe water practices. Meet Josh the Otter. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/SplashIntoSummer or call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 1.
Newcomer Day
North Port’s Newcomer Day is set for 10 a.m. to noon May 14 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Presented in partnership with the North Port Chamber of Commerce, the Parks & Recreation Department, Newcomer Day is designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community. Find information tables featuring local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses. Free parking and admission. Visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay call 941-429-PARK (7275).
Volunteer techs needed
Writers on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.{/div}
