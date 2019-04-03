ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County hopes to open its new Englewood recreation center this summer or early fall at the Ann Dever Regional Park on San Casa Drive.
“We don’t have a date on when Dever will open,” county spokesperson Brian Gleason said Monday. “It depends on when the building is completed. After that, we’ll have the furniture, fixtures and equipment installed and then train staff.”
The 23,000-square-foot, multi-purpose gymnasium also calls for a new fitness center, multipurpose rooms and a planned community garden at the park. The new gym is adjacent to the park’s pool.
The actual construction on the $8.3-million project could be completed within the next two months, said John Rohling, the county facilities manager overseeing the $8.3-million construction project that began in May of 2018. The county compiled a punch list of last-minute, touching up that will be addressed.
“The good news is that we’re under budget,” Rohling said.
The county is also moving forward with a similar project at the North Charlotte Regional Park on O’Donnell Boulevard in Port Charlotte. That $7.3 million construction project includes a 30,000-square-foot recreation center and multi-purpose gym, fitness center, multipurpose rooms, community garden and Community Services administrative offices. The goal is to complete the North Charlotte construction by the end of this year.
Both projects are funded with 1-percent sales taxes, approved by voters in 2014, and are part of a multi-faceted master plan to improve and expand amenities at county parks.
For information on the two projects or other county projects, visit “Project Status” on www.charlottecountyfl.gov or contact John Rohling at john.rohling@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
