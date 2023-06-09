SARASOTA — Despite an over-capacity crowd of Englewood residents making the trip to downtown Sarasota to plead their case, Sarasota County planning commissioners gave a recommendation of approval to a controversial apartment plan for north Englewood.

Even with a revised plan attempting to allay the concerns that residents continually raised since neighborhood meetings last fall, those who spoke were all unified in their message — not in this location.


Prose meeting

Patrick Seidensticker, attorney for Land America LLC, speaks to Sarasota County Planning Advisory Board members Thursday night in Sarasota about the planned Prose apartment complex off State Road 776 in Englewood, as Bo Medred of Genesis Planning looks on.
The Prose apartment complex would be 260 units in three stories capped at 38 feet in height. Some of the buildings would be two stories, developers say.
   
