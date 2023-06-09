Patrick Seidensticker, attorney for Land America LLC, speaks to Sarasota County Planning Advisory Board members Thursday night in Sarasota about the planned Prose apartment complex off State Road 776 in Englewood, as Bo Medred of Genesis Planning looks on.
The Prose apartment complex will border Boca Royale Golf & Country Club and Arlington Cove off State Road 776 in northern Englewood. The Sarasota Planning Advisory Board OK'd the developer's density increase Thursday, and the plan now goes to the County Commission.
Land America LLC is asking Sarasota County for a density change for property along State Road 776 in Englewood that would allow an apartment complex. Residents of adjoining communities have voiced opposition to the plan.
PROVIDED
SARASOTA Co. PLANNING DEPT.
SARASOTA — Despite an over-capacity crowd of Englewood residents making the trip to downtown Sarasota to plead their case, Sarasota County planning commissioners gave a recommendation of approval to a controversial apartment plan for north Englewood.
Even with a revised plan attempting to allay the concerns that residents continually raised since neighborhood meetings last fall, those who spoke were all unified in their message — not in this location.
