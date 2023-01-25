ENGLEWOOD -- Once upon a time there was a little art festival in Englewood.
This year, that once little festival turns 35, and Carroll Swayze, one of its founders, has learned to paint faster to keep up with requests from her fans, many of whom are still reeling in the ongoing aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
"I hope everyone is happy and rebuilding and getting life back to normal," Swayze said. "We are hardy folk here in Florida, and I'm proud to be part of our amazing community."
One of the most ardent area art promoters, Swayze also is one of the most prolific.
"I'm busy every weekend showing and selling my work, then frantically painting all week to keep up with orders and shows. I love every minute of it!"
She shared a photo from the second Englewood Art Festival. It was taken in 1982 and includes her sister Cotton, who died at the age of 25. The two girls were the daughters of Ruth Swayze and lived with her in the 1907-built house known as the Hermitage from 1975 to 1986.
That house became the first occupied building when the "Hermitage" artist retreat was founded in 1999 with early support from late artist Syd Adler and Sarasota County Arts Council director Tricia Caswell.
By then, the Englewood Art Festival was maturing. Carroll started it with the assistance of Bill Verdon, then owner of the old Barnacle Bills restaurant (on the site of the present Sand Bar Restaurant & Tiki Bar on Manasota Key).
"Bill and his wife Annette were not only amazing local characters, but they were great friends and helped me start the tradition of art festivals in our small community," she said.
That first festival had 17 local artists. It was so successful that a new venue had to be found the next year.
"We approached the Albritton/Gault family and asked if we could do it at their bank on the corner of 776 and Beach Road," she wrote via email. "The rest is history."
The 2023 Englewood Invitational Winter Art Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, on the grounds of the Englewood Elks Club, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, just slightly over 20 minutes from downtown Venice via Route 776.
In addition to the juried artists, 15-year-old Katlyn Loboda has been named the show's Emerging Artist for this year. She makes BoHo Glow bracelets and has been selling them at area craft shows when not competing in javelin for North Port High School, where her 2022 throw earned her the third spot on the school's javelin record list.
Food and beverages also will be for sale at the event.
