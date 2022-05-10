ENGLEWOOD — After more than 40 years painting and raising her boys on Donovan Road in north Englewood, artist Carroll Swayze announced she’s moving.
“Change is in the air,” Swayze posted on social media. “I’ve been on this property since I was 21 years old so trust me, I am as shocked as you are, but it’s time. It’s time to shake it up a bit and time to freshen up my life.”
Swayze has been a leader in Englewood artistic community for years.
She has organized numerous large art shows in Englewood, Boca Grande and beyond, creating venues over the decades for hundreds of artists to show and sell their creations.
While others might have typical moving-garage sales, Swayze’s garage sale will have an artistic flair.
Art work, collectibles, books, furniture and whatever else she’s accumulated over the last 45 years will be up for sale from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at her home and gallery, 2373 Donovan Road.
She said when she moved onto Donovan, it was the outskirts of the Englewood community. She thought it was a good place to set down roots and raise her three sons — Shannon, Kai and Jay.
The property still retains the natural feel of an oak hammock.
Her destination remains under wraps.
“I’m just going to the water, where I belong,” she said.
Swayze is committed to stay in the Englewood area, where, she said, the community has always offered her support for more than 40 years.
While she grew up in Canada, Swayze seemed destined to migrate south to Florida. Even as a girl in Canada, as her artistic talent emerged, she continuously drew and painted palm trees. She also showed her confidence in her art and displayed her entrepreneurial talents by entering art shows in her teens.
At first, Swayze, then 17, studied at Fine Arts Department of York University in Toronto, Ontario. At 19, she transferred to the Ringling School of Art & Design in Sarasota, where she studied painting and printmaking.
Before it became a renowned artist retreat that it is now, Carroll’s mother, Ruth Swayze — a scriptwriter and novelist — lived at the Hermitage House on Manasota Key as its last tenant in the 1970s and 1980s. Ruth and Carroll’s stepfather, John Lund, preceded Carroll’s migration to Florida.
Besides family and people, Englewood itself, along with the Gulf of Mexico, keeps Swayze rooted to the area like a mangrove.
“It’s just beautiful; it’s the beauty,” Swayze said.
Tropical fish and other marine life — the repetition of patterns and their colors — has been a mainstay of Swayze’s art. Her paintings reflect realistic portrayals of marine life with an overlay of her imagination.
Hopefully, she’s here to stay — and to paint.
