ENGLEWOOD — With the help of Living Hope Church donors, about 300 students can receive backpacks and school supplies Saturday at SKY Academy in Englewood.
Along with the supplies, students can also pick out socks, underwear and sneakers from Kids Needs of Greater Englewood from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday during the Back to School Expo.
This year’s Bash is different than in the past. Parents can drive by the SKY Academy, 871 S. River Road, Englewood, and then pick up backpacks with supplies donated by the church and stuffed by helpers at the Englewood Family YMCA.
“They will be able to park and come in and pick the socks, sneakers and undergarments for their children,” said Liz Nason, Englewood Family YMCA branch executive director. “All age students in Englewood are welcome, but it’s first come first serve. The backpacks are filled with pencils, paper, binders, crayons, clothing and other items.”
Kids Needs of Greater Englewood is a nonprofit group, run by volunteers collecting and distributing donations for needy children in Englewood.
Parents can still go to the Kids’ Needs Closet at 272 S. Indiana Ave. (Englewood Shopping Center, next to Obee’s) to pick up bags with hygiene and toiletry supplies, plus socks, sneakers and underwear if needed.
The Back To School Bash serves children in all grades through 12, in public, private and home school.
Each year, Kids’ Needs teams up with local businesses who put out donation boxes for sneakers and shoes. This year, Linda Stevens, of Stevens the Florist, collected more than 100 sneakers to help students of all ages.
Kids’ Needs will open 5 to 7 p.m. daily from Aug. 9-11. Then Kids’ Needs is open regular hours 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday.
“Once we get through the back to school crowds, we need donations to restock the Kids’ Needs shoes and clothing,” said Becca deRosa, Kids’ Needs chairperson and volunteer.
For information on the Back to School Bash, call the Englewood Family YMCA at 941-475-1234.
TAX-FREE HOLIDAY
This is the last weekend of the tax-free holiday for back to school supplies. Through Tuesday, Aug. 9, merchants collect no sales tax on clothing, shoes and accessories, pads, pens, paper, notebooks and other school supplies, plus laptops and many other electronic items.
For more information and to view the lists of qualifying items, visit the Department of Revenue’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday website at floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
Classes begin Aug. 10 for student in Sarasota and Charlotte counties. For school calendars including holidays and breaks, events and parent portals.
These websites also have a listing for each school’s website.
For more information on Sarasota County schools visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net and in Charlotte County visit or www.yourcharlotteschools.net.
FIND YOUR BUS STOP
Parents in Sarasota County can find their child’s bus stop at www.sarasotacountyschools.net/Page/1353 or by calling 941-486-2141.
Parents in Charlotte County can find their child’s bus stop www.yourcharlotteschools.net.
