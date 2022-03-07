ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board meeting lit up Monday with objections over the idea of a marijuana medical dispensary at the corner of West Dearborn Street and Indiana Avenue.
The property had been a Bank of America branch and is now owned by Miami Beach investor Abraham Nehemia of MRP Englewood LP.
An application with Sarasota County asks the property be zoned to allow for Liberty Health Sciences, a medical marijuana dispensary.
CRA advisory board members Keith Rowley and Mike Looney said they attended a poorly attended neighborhood meeting — not as advisory board members but as business and property owners — where they learned the MRP Englewood’s plans for the property.
MRP Englewood’s Sarasota attorney, Brenda Patten, could not be reached for comment Monday.
The 4,907-square-foot commercial building is at 10 N. Indiana Ave. It’s across from Publix and diagonally across from Walgreen’s, both of which have pharmacies. It was built in 2005, and was listed in 2019 as valued at $1.9 million on the Sarasota County Property Appraiser’s site. Bank of America sold the property on March 10, 2020, and it is currently assessed at $730,700.
It has a vault and a large canopy over the area near the drive-thru window.
While not disdaining medical dispensaries themselves, Rowley, Looney and others at the meeting felt it was an unsuitable use for that corner, what will become the gateway for a revitalized West Dearborn Street.
Looney noted Englewood has other vacant storefront properties that would be more suitable locations for a medical marijuana dispensary and that a dispensary in Englewood is up and running south of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line. North Port and Port Charlotte also have nearby dispensaries.
The Trulieve chain of medical marijuana dispensaries has a location at Cornerstone Plaza, 1720 S. McCall Road.
CRA manager Debbie Marks reminded advisory board members how the county attorney specifically directed the advisory board not to make recommendations of land use. That was strictly the purview of the county’s advisory Planning Commission and County Commission.
Also, Marks suggested particular uses cannot be banned unless specifically prohibited in the Englewood Main Street Overlay Plan.
The advisory board voted unanimously to review and revise its overlay plan.
The advisory board members told the attendees to email and contact all the county commissioners — not just Commissioner Ron Cutsinger whose district includes Englewood — what they think of a marijuana dispensary at the corner of West Dearborn and Indiana Avenue. For more information about the Sarasota County Commission, visit www.scgov.net/government/county-commission-bcc.
Storm adverted
Sarasota County planner Everett Farrell quelled a storm before it could start at the Englewood CRA Advisory Board meeting Monday.
The county was considering future land use changes to properties, such as establishing an arts district south of West Dearborn Street mirroring a similar arts district north of West Dearborn. But after meeting the property owners, the die was cast.
“We heard you loud and clear,” Farrell told the property owners. County staff spent several weeks meeting with the various property owners.
Nothing will change.
The existing residential land uses of five to nine units or two to five residential units per acre will remain in place.
McCall intersection next
CRA manager Debbie Marks how Wright Construction has speeded its construction of decorative intersections and will be moving to the next intersection at McCall Road and West Dearborn Street. Work could begin on the McCall-Dearborn intersection as early as March 15.
For more information, call the CRA office at 941-473-9795.
