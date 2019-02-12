ENGLEWOOD — Designing a permanent bandshell for West Dearborn Street faces another delay.
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board wants to minimize any future complaints and soften any sounds emanating from the bandshell.
A year ago, Sarasota County Public Works staff was ready to begin the architectural design for a 25-foot-deep and 45-foot-long permanent bandshell to be built at Pioneer Plaza on the 300 block of West Dearborn. Currently, events use temporary stages for concerts and other events, which are scheduled frequently at the park.
That design effort is now stalled another six or more months so the county can hire an audio engineer to quantify decibel levels and direction of sound from the bandshell. That could add another six months or more to complete the design and delay construction of the bandshell until the 2020 winter season, CRA manager Debbie Marks told the advisory board Monday.
Some neighboring property owners have complained about noise levels from concerts at the plaza or on West Dearborn.
Recently, Marks measured noise from some recent events with live bands and determined noise levels significantly dissipated within feet from the plaza. Event organizers and bands may be more sensitive to their noise levels, she suggested.
Sarasota County’s highest permitted decibel level is 80 decibels. Bands can play until 11 p.m.
According to www.noisehelp.com and other websites with noise level charts, 80 decibels equates to the noise produced by an alarm clock or garbage disposal. Eighty-five decibels produce the sound levels of a passing diesel truck or snow blower. Live bands normally play with decibels levels reaching 110, but most can play at lower their levels of 85 or 90 decibels.
Advisory board members recognized other factors — including the humidity, wind direction and other weather conditions — can affect how far sound is carried from an event.
“When I lived in Chicago, I lived on the 45th floor, and every once in a while, depending upon the atmosphere, I could hear conversations on the sidewalk,” advisory board member Elaine Miller recalled.
Advisory board member Mike Looney said he has had experience with musical festivals in the past and learned that a band’s audio crew can impact how sound travels from a stage by the way they place the speakers.
The advisory board, however, is willing to wait for the input from an audio expert on the band shell’s design.
