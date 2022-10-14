Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championship races 2021

Team Woody competes during the combined class 3 and 6 race at the Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championship races Sunday off Manasota Key in 2021. The event is on for Nov. 17-21, organizers said Friday morning.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Beach Waterfest is happening, and the Offshore Powerboat Association world championship races are set for Nov. 18-20 off Manasota Key, organizers said Friday.

The status of the event — which draws more than 10,000 people to Englewood Beach for two days each November — was in question because of the damage Englewood and Charlotte County sustained from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. Board members met to decide whether it was feasible. 


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments