ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Beach Waterfest is happening, and the Offshore Powerboat Association world championship races are set for Nov. 18-20 off Manasota Key, organizers said Friday.
The status of the event — which draws more than 10,000 people to Englewood Beach for two days each November — was in question because of the damage Englewood and Charlotte County sustained from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. Board members met to decide whether it was feasible.
On Friday, they announced it is.
The board voted unanimously to hold the events this year as scheduled, including the popular Block Party, wrote Jay Henderson, a member of the nonprofit board and the organization's ambassador.
"While the devastation is visible everywhere we look, the Englewood community has a very bright future. Charlotte and Lee counties may have taken the most direct impact, but other counties and communities were also severely impacted. The loss of life from this storm is gut-wrenching, but we are survivors, and our communities will recover even stronger," Henderson wrote.
"While all of us are still struggling from the impact of the storm, we are a community that cares. No storm could ever change that point," he wrote.
Waterfest Board president Steve Gardiner praised the powerboat racers, their crews and others with the Offshore Powerboat Association, who have been keen to return to Englewood so they can support local businesses and help the community recover.
Some teams have been sending trailer-loads of supplies to Englewood. Within the first few days after Hurricane Ian swept through Englewood, Gardiner said, "Teams showed up with generators and other supplies."
“The overwhelming support of the OPA, local business owners, our event ambassadors, community leaders, along with county and local officials, has uplifted and prompted us to move forward to hold this year’s racing event,” said Gardiner said in an email to The Daily Sun.
“The people of our community have really pulled together and shown immense resilience and determination to bring Englewood and the surrounding areas back, and we are committed to ensuring any local resident who wants to attend this year’s event has the opportunity to do so," Gardiner wrote.
'RACING TO RECOVERY'
The goal of Waterfest is to bring some "much-needed recreation to a weary community, and help support local businesses," the board has said.
This year, Waterfest "is committed to providing free general admission to anyone in the local area affected by Hurricane Ian," a press release states.
Waterfest board members are finalizing the details on a communitywide “Racing to Recovery” campaign, "which is focused on covering operational expenses and providing local resident support in the wake of this devastating storm," the release states.
The marketing and web team is setting up a custom donation campaign page, stated Elaine Miller, past Waterfest board president and current board member. People can access it from social media or englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Anyone or any business can donate funds to cover operational expenses so admission to the races can be free for local residents, Miller said.
“We are providing a portal to folks outside of the areas affected by Hurricane Ian to help us let the locals have a day or two reprieve from the cleanup and repair that the devastation has caused,” Miller explained.
The OPA Racing organizers and boat teams are excited that the world championships will happen in Englewood as originally scheduled, "particularly with the cancellation of the Roar Offshore Race due to the extreme devastation brought forth by Ian on Fort Myers Beach," said Ray LaBadie, first vice president.
“We have seen and heard the overwhelming support from our race teams who love racing on the waters here in Englewood. The location and setup is ideal, and the welcoming environment of the residents and businesses really sets us apart from other venues,” LaBadie said.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Volunteers are needed to make the event successful. Positions are still available throughout the Waterfest event from Nov. 18 through Nov. 20.
A volunteer meeting is set for Nov. 16. Because the Englewood Elks lodge was damaged by the storm and undergoing repairs, the meeting is moved to the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
The organization needs volunteers to help set up that event at 1 p.m. that day, and to help register volunteers beginning at 5 p.m.
If you are interested in volunteering, go to englewoodbeachwaterfest.com, and click on the “VOLUNTEER” button. If you have any questions, contact Jay.H@EnglewoodBeachWaterfest.com or call 704-458-8706.
