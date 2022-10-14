Team Woody competes during the combined class 3 and 6 race at the Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championship races Sunday off Manasota Key in 2021. The event is on for Nov. 17-21, organizers said Friday morning.
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Beach Waterfest is happening, with festivities beginning Nov. 17 and the Offshore Powerboat Association world championship races Nov. 20-21 off Manasota Key, organizers said Friday.
The status of the event, which draws more than 10,000 people to Englewood Beach for two days each November, was in question because of the damage Englewood and Charlotte County sustained from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. Board members met to decide whether it was feasible.
On Friday, they announced it is.
"The Englewood Beach Waterfest Board unanimously voted earlier this week to hold the events this year as scheduled, including the Block Party," wrote Jay Henderson, a member of the nonprofit board and the organization's ambassador.
"While the devastation is visible everywhere we look, the Englewood community has a very bright future. Charlotte and Lee counties may have taken the most direct impact, but other counties and communities were also severely impacted. The loss of life from this storm is gut-wrenching, but we are survivors, and our communities will recover even stronger," Henderson wrote.
"While all of us are still struggling from the impact of the storm, we are a community that cares. No storm could ever change that point," he wrote.
Volunteers are needed to make the event successful. Positions are still available throughout the Waterfest event from Nov. 17 through Nov. 21.
A volunteer meeting is set for Nov. 16. Because the Englewood Elks lodge was damaged by the storm and is undergoing repairs, the meeting has been moved to the Englewood Event Center, 3069 South McCall Road, Englewood.
The organization needs volunteers to help set up that event at 1 p.m. that day, and to help register volunteers beginning at 5 p.m.
