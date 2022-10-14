Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championship races 2021

Team Woody competes during the combined class 3 and 6 race at the Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championship races Sunday off Manasota Key in 2021. The event is on for Nov. 17-21, organizers said Friday morning.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Beach Waterfest is happening, with festivities beginning Nov. 17 and the Offshore Powerboat Association world championship races Nov. 20-21 off Manasota Key, organizers said Friday.

The status of the event, which draws more than 10,000 people to Englewood Beach for two days each November, was in question because of the damage Englewood and Charlotte County sustained from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. Board members met to decide whether it was feasible. 


