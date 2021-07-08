ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Beach Waterfest is gearing up for world-championship powerboat racing in November.
The all-volunteer, nonprofit Waterfest organizers will be staging events Nov. 18-21 at Englewood Beach, culminating with the Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships off Manasota Key.
After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Waterfest is off to a good start this year.
The North Myrtle Beach RV Resort and Dry Dock Marina will be Waterfest's "keystone" sponsor Waterfest in 2021 and 2022. The resort is located in Little River, South Carolina, on the north end of the Myrtle Beach Grand Strand.
"North Myrtle Beach RV Resort and Dry Dock Marina is absolutely thrilled to be the Keystone sponsor of the 2021 and 2022 Englewood Beach Waterfest and OPA World Championship," said Jenn Johnson, resort marketing director, in a prepared statement Thursday.
"This is the first opportunity we have had to be partnered with such an established event," Johnson said.
It may seem a long way from Englewood to South Carolina, but the North Myrtle Beach resort sponsors Kirk Hanna and his powerboat team. The team has raced in OPA-Waterfest events.
"We're excited," Hanna said Thursday of returning to Englewood with his own sponsor becoming the major sponsor for Waterfest.
According to englewoodbeachwaterfest.com, the keystone sponsorship package exceeds $30,000. Waterfest offers smaller sponsorship packages, all of which help to ensure a successful Waterfest.
Donations — including in-kind donations from Charlotte County — help finance the events which cost $325,000 to stage.
"We can’t begin to describe the amount of energy and enthusiasm we are experiencing here in Englewood," said Ray LaBadie, Waterfest first vice president.
"Our entire organization has been working hard to build on the momentum we experienced from the record-breaking event in 2019, and we know this year is going to be epic," he said.
Steve Gardiner, president of the Waterfest board of directors, was equally enthused. "With all the support from our board, volunteers, and the local and expanded community, we are seeing levels of excitement, and engagement that are momentous," he said.
Call for volunteers
Equally important as sponsors are to Waterfest, a small army of volunteers make it possible.
Volunteers don't walk away empty-handed. Four-hour volunteers receive a T-shirt and race ticket. Those who commit to eight hours receive a T-shirt, race ticket, food and drink tickets.
"Events will be held rain or shine," organizers remind their volunteers.
The volunteer roles vary and can be found on englewoodbeachwaterfest.com. Individuals can also register as volunteers on the website.
