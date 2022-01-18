Rotary’s first Englewood Beer Fest

Thousands gather at the Rotary’s first Englewood Beer Fest on Feb. 29, 2020 on West Dearborn Street.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

ENGLEWOOD — At the first Englewood Beer Fest in 2002, a few thousand people spent a Saturday afternoon sampling craft beers, along with a few just regular beers.

The Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset and J.J. Taylor Distributing are hoping the second Englewood Beer Fest will be equally successful. The event is planned for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 29 on West Dearborn Street in Englewood. General admission is free.

Cost for the beer tasting inside the beer garden is $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. It includes samples of several different craft brews from local brewers and craft breweries across the country. The beer tasting is from noon to 4 p.m.

"We had eight craft breweries last time and now we have 10 and each has between two to five different samples," said Tony Babington, Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset member and chair of the event. "J.J. Taylor Distributing has been a tremendous help. It's going to be a bigger event than the first one, and that was pretty big. We have keg trucks too. We will have Miller and Coors and White Claws."

Beer fest

Beer drinkers showed off their T-shirts at Beer Fest in 2020.

Breweries include Fort Myers Brewing Co., Palm City Brewing Co., Point Ybel Brewing Co., Keel Farms Agrarian Ale and Cider, Sierra Nevada Brewing, The Tank Brewing, Lagunitas, Cigar City Brewing, Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., and Crazy Dingo Brewing.

There will be live entertainment from local bands Noahs Arcade ('90s alternative rock) and FlatWater Band (old-school country music), ax throwing, several food trucks and beverage vendors, craft vendors. You must be 21 to purchase any alcoholic beverages. No coolers or pets allowed at the event.

The club plans on using some of the proceeds for local charities, scholarships and more.

ESbeerfest.jpg

As an Evening of Hope sponsor for the Englewood Boys & Girls Club, the Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset recently donated $26,000 to help with a new building for the children's after-school club.

"We will be helping where we can in the community," Babington said, adding the club recently donated $26,000 to the Englewood Boys & Girls Club as a Evening of Hope sponsor. 

At Christmas, the club teamed up with the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, local school administrators, and Sunset Rotary’s own member Mark Grossenbacher created a Shop With A Cop event at Target in Venice. The two Rotary club’s raised enough funds to help several families shop with officers and members.

Visit www.facebook.com/englewoodsunset for more information and to purchase advance tickets from Eventbrite.

