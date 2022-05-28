Condo fire in Englewood Saturday, May 28, 2022
PHOTO PROVIDED BY Raymond Reese, Englewood Fire Department

ENGLEWOOD -- A blaze broke out Saturday on the second floor condo unit at 2375 Beach Road, destroying it and the unit below, Englewood Fire Department Battalion Chief Raymond Reese said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The state fire marshal will be on the scene to investigate, he said.

Two workers from Magnolia's on the Bay next to the condos came over with fire extinguishers to try to put out the fire, he said.

No one was injured. Both condo units were being rented, and the occupants on the second floor were not home, Reese said.

He said the tenants, who were older, were being given clothing and other assistance by the Red Cross as they were left with "only the clothes on their back," he said.

The first floor tenants were home but were able to escape without injury. They were short-term renters,  Reese said.

The condo's owner of the first floor was in town and said she would share her security camera footage with him; the second floor unit owner was out of state but had been notified, he said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments