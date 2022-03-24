ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Community Redevelopment advisory board put an end to one small debate.
After considering other names the public suggested for the plaza at plaza at 325 W. Dearborn St., the advisory board voted to recommend a name to the Sarasota County Commission.
Pioneer Plaza.
The plaza, which has been home to the Englewood Farmers Market, the F.A.M.E. concerts, and multiple festivals, has never had an official name. Most people have been calling it Pioneer Plaza or Dearborn Plaza.
Other suggestions that people submitted prior to Thursday’s meeting included Paradise Plaza, Freedom Plaza and Calusa Plaza, named for the Native Americans who once populated the area that’s now Englewood.
Others suggested it be named for the pioneering Goff family, real estate broker Leah Lashbury, and Pat Knox who has helped care for the less-fortunate in Englewood mostly through the St. David’s Jubilee Center.
Now it will be up to Sarasota County commissioners to the final decision on the official name.
The plaza remains closed while workers are finishing building permeable pathways, a permanent band shell and restrooms.
County officials plan an official ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. May 20 at the plaza.
ANOTHER DETOUR
After seeing 30 or more vehicles lined up and cutting through the Elsie Quirk Library parking lot, a new detour along West Dearborn is being devised for Englewood Elementary School teachers and parents.
The westbound traffic on Dearborn was diverted through the parking lot to Cocoanut Avenue while Wright Construction tears up the existing intersection at West Dearborn-McCall Road.
Workers will replace it with a decorative intersection as part of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency renovation of West Dearborn from State Road 776 to Old Englewood Road.
But now the library entrance at 100 W. Dearborn will be modified for only pedestrian traffic, CRA manager Debbie Marks told the Englewood CRA Advisory Board Thursday.
Instead of cutting through the library, motorists heading west on Dearborn from S.R. 776 should either take Cocoanut Avenue or West Green Street. Both run parallel to West Dearborn.
Wright Construction crews are working their way from the 300 block of West Dearborn east to S.R. 776. But now that the winter season is winding down. Construction crews avoided affecting the cluster of businesses on the 400 block of West Dearborn.
Marks reported how Wright Construction expects to begin work soon on the west end of Dearborn near Old Englewood Road.
