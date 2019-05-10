ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency’s advisory board is focusing its attention on new looks for West Dearborn Street and South McCall Road.
At the advisory board’s May 15 meeting, Kimley-Horn consultants and CRA manager Debbie Marks will share what progress has been made shaping what could be future for the CRA, West Dearborn and South McCall from its Dearborn intersection south to State Road 776.
Marks has been collecting ideas from the general public on what small projects and improvements, those in the $100,000-$200,000 range, they’d like to see. She’s also been meeting with more than three dozen individual property owners to discuss whether or not they would like additional angle parking in front of their properties, even if it means providing Sarasota County an easement.
So far, Marks said, only two property owners balked, one on South McCall and West Dearborn, and are happy with the status quo.
Kimley-Horn consultants will also be presenting an updated draft of what they envision for West Dearborn and South McCall. The consultants are designing a thematic design that engenders an artistic-fishing village motif for new streetlights, trees and other landscaping, way-finding signs, benches and trash receptacles.
The public will purview the emerging design when its 30-, 60- and 90-percent complete. County engineers are also developing storm water drainage improvements to address existing deficiencies along South McCall.
The future is not necessarily that far off for West Deaborn.
In September, if all goes well, the county installing a band shell, lighting, pathways and other amenities at the Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn’s 300 block — home to the Englewood Farmers Market, other community events and festivities.
For more information, Call the CRA office at 941-473-9795.
