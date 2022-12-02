Hurricane Ian New Wave Salon 2022

New Wave hair stylist Kristen Schork and New Wave owner Mary Matthews can smile as the 2022 hurricane season ends, but immediately after Hurricane Ian Matthews was ready to close her salon for good. But the Englewood community stepped up and helped her to reopen her doors.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

ENGLEWOOD — Don't be surprised if Mary Matthews gets a bit emotional over the reopening of her New Wave Salon three weeks after Hurricane Ian.

She'll tell you how it was a community effort that helped her to reopen.


