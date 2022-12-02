ENGLEWOOD — Don't be surprised if Mary Matthews gets a bit emotional over the reopening of her New Wave Salon three weeks after Hurricane Ian.
She'll tell you how it was a community effort that helped her to reopen.
"(Englewood) is the most amazing town I lived in," said Matthews.
She is originally from Indiana but now is a longtime resident and hair stylist in Englewood.
"There is no town like Englewood," she said.
In the wake of Hurricane Ian making landfall and sweeping through Englewood on Sept. 28, Matthews and fiance, Jim O'Keefe, went to inspect her salon, on the corner of the 400 block of West Dearborn Street and Magnolia Avenue
"I was done," Matthews said her first reaction was after seeing the damage that Ian had done to her salon.
The hurricane pulled up an awning and the roof, blew out the glass windows and door, scattering glass shards everywhere, flooded the salon with several inches of water, and left the business a virtual mess, she said.
O'Keefe, however, was more optimistic than Matthews and encouraged her to reopen New Wave for the three hair stylists who worked at her salon.
The first thing was to secure the salon.
Matthews and O'Keefe saw that the 2 K's Salon and Spa, a couple blocks down Dearborn Street, was taking down plywood that protected its windows from Ian.
O'Keefe asked if he could buy the plywood to shore up New Wave. He asked if he could buy the plywood and was told "no," but he could "borrow" the plywood as long as the boards were needed.
Keri Duff, owner of 2 K's Salon was glad to help out a neighboring business.
"It worked out well," Duff said.
While her salon's windows remained intact, the building did sustain damage.
But Englewood is a small town, Duff said, and a small community that assists each another.
"I wanted to help people," she said. "We were all in the same boat."
Duff is looking on the bright side.
"It gave me a chance to meet Mary," Duff said. "It brought Mary and I together."
Getting the plywood was one thing. Putting the boards up over the broken windows was another.
That's when unexpected help showed up.
A couple driving along West Dearborn in a white Jeep, Matthews said, asked if they could help boarding up New Wave.
O'Keefe said he needed a drill and screws to secure the plywood. The couple didn't hesitate. They drove off and returned a few minutes later with a drill and some screws.
Matthews said she didn't learn their names, but she learned the couple were a doctor whose wife was a nurse.
Once the salon was secured, Matthews said she and O'Keefe headed to Tampa for a short respite from the devastation they faced in Englewood.
Upon their return, New Wave patron Misty Allen and her husband joined the effort to help bring the salon back, Matthews said.
Then, Tom Hinck and the Sunset Rotary of Englewood dropped off cleaning supplies and food to help with the cleanup.
"They're amazing," Matthews said of the Rotarians and everyone else who lent her a hand. She also described herself as someone who normally will give others a helping hand rather than a person receiving a helping hand.
"I am spreading a rumor," Matthews confessed. "I am telling people how nice everyone is in this town."
