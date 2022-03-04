ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County deputies arrested an Englewood man on Friday for drug charges, authorities reported.
Paul E. Mann, 56, faces three counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of sale of methamphetamine, and one count of violating probation or community control.
The arrest comes following a two-month long investigation and the execution of search warrant.
In a news release announcing his arrest late Friday, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office emphasized Mann’s community connections in Englewood.
Mann is the owner of Paul Mann Pest Control, and has announced baseball games for Lemon Bay High School, according to the news release.
“I’m always disheartened to see drugs destroy a life, but it hits even harder when the individual is in a position to influence the youth of our community,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in the news release.
Mann was charged with stalking in 2019, and violating a previous injunction for stalking the victim. He pleaded no contest. He was sentenced in 2019 to five years of probation.
He was arrested again in April 2020, charged with aggravated stalking. Court records show a different victim filed a complaint against Mann, saying he stalked her using social media, texts from different phones, and came to her home and workplace uninvited.
Charlotte County detectives used his court-ordered ankle bracelet from his previous conviction to show his movements as evidence in their case.
He has also been charged with violating probation.
Mann is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.