Paul E. Mann

ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County deputies arrested an Englewood man on Friday for drug charges, authorities reported.

Paul E. Mann, 56, faces three counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of sale of methamphetamine, and one count of violating probation or community control.

The arrest comes following a two-month long investigation and the execution of search warrant.

The investigation included two controlled purchases of methamphetamine, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, directly out of his home.

In a news release announcing his arrest late Friday, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office emphasized Mann’s community connections in Englewood.

Mann is the owner of Paul Mann Pest Control, and has announced baseball games for Lemon Bay High School, according to the news release.


“I’m always disheartened to see drugs destroy a life, but it hits even harder when the individual is in a position to influence the youth of our community,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in the news release.

Mann was charged with stalking in 2019, and violating a previous injunction for stalking the victim. He pleaded no contest. He was sentenced in 2019 to five years of probation.

He was arrested again in April 2020, charged with aggravated stalking. Court records show a different victim filed a complaint against Mann, saying he stalked her using social media, texts from different phones, and came to her home and workplace uninvited.

Charlotte County detectives used his court-ordered ankle bracelet from his previous conviction to show his movements as evidence in their case.

He has also been charged with violating probation.

Mann is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail.

