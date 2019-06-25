ENGLEWOOD — Tuesday morning, Charlotte County Sheriff's forensics technicians quietly photographed bullet holes that peppered the front of a McKinley Terrace home in Englewood.
The night before, the street was anything but quiet as deputies surrounded the home after a 911 call about an intoxicated man shooting off a gun in the house. By the time the shooting stopped, 61-year-old Bradley Rundle was dead, shot by a deputy, in front of his home.
Joy Hall, who lives four houses down, said she made the 911 call. She said a man pounded on her door screaming that he was being shot at.
Hall's husband Bob, a local business owner, went out to speak to the stranger named Tyler, while Joy called 911 and told operators that someone was firing shots on her block, she said. The dispatcher asked to speak to Tyler. He told the 911 operator he was positive his relative had a gun.
Deputies began to arrive. They used a PA and told Rundle to stand down, reports show. A sergeant with crisis intervention training tried to talk him into and putting the weapon down. But when Rundle came outside his home with a firearm an hour later, he pointed it and deputies, the reports show. Two deputies fired and Rundle was dead.
What happened?
At Hall's house, Rundle's relative told the dispatcher Rundle was intoxicated and had a gun. He said Rundle fired multiple rounds in the home. Other family members and children were inside and fled.
"Tyler said he got his five children together and took off from the house," Hall said Tuesday. "He drove a few houses down to mine and asked for help. He has military training, which I could tell. He was able to give good information to the 911 dispatcher.
"I would say within three minutes the deputies were on my block," she said. "It was very, very fast. They closed off the road and told all of us to get back into our homes. I understood why. There was an active shooter. We didn't know where he was or what he would do."
Meanwhile, deputies surrounded the large, two-story home and watched an armed Rundle go in and out of the house several times, according to reports from the CCSO.
"Rundle disregarded PA announcements made by deputies to drop his weapon and cooperate," said Katie Heck, CCSO spokeswoman in a statement.
It was 10 p.m. when the sergeant reached Rundle on the phone, he was not cooperative.
"During the call, Rundle advised he was not going to come out and made comments such as 'let’s get it on' and that he did not intend to leave his residence peacefully," Heck wrote. "At approximately 10:06 p.m. Rundle exited his residence with a firearm and began walking towards the deputies on scene. He was given several orders to drop his weapon and did not comply with any directions.
"Rundle raised his gun toward the direction of deputies and fired one round, at which time two deputies on scene with long guns returned fire," Heck wrote, adding no deputies were injured but Rundle was fatally injured.
The Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to provide an official cause of death for Rundle. CCSO said it would have a definitive answer if alcohol may have been a factor after the medical examiner gets back the toxicology report, "but witnesses stated he was drinking," Heck said, adding the investigation is "still very active."
On Tuesday, the CCSO initially planned a press conference to brief the media on the deputy-involved shooting. However, the administration canceled the briefing and opted to release a statement with some details surrounding the incident.
"Detectives are still working with the family and other witnesses to piece together the details of the disturbance," Heck wrote. "No information on the identities of the people involved in the domestic will be released under the Marsy’s Law exemption for victim protection. The identity of the deputies involved will not be released at this time under the Marsy’s Law exemption for victim protection."
The two deputies who fired their weapons are currently on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation. Through partnership with Charlotte County Fire & EMS, a critical incident stress debriefing was also held for the deputies and communications staff involved.
"Currently we are not releasing the names of the deputies as part of our practice to give them some time to decompress," Heck said in an email to the Sun.
On a Facebook page, Bradley Rundle said he was a small-business owner and a Navy veteran. He's pictured in a Precision Plumbing & Leak Detection work shirt. A call to that business Tuesday went to voicemail with a recording of a man named Bradley asking to leave a message.
Joy Hall said she knows Bradley, but not very well. Other neighbors said the same Tuesday.
"I know there were kids in the family's pool all day because I could hear them playing and having a good time," Hill said. "They seemed to be having a family reunion. The family member who pounded on my door was from Texas. I had never met him before. He has five kids.
"It's a shame that they all had to be subjected to this tragedy. I feel bad for the entire family."
Hall said despite the horrific incident, she has high praise for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
"I was really impressed with the response time of the Charlotte County sheriff's deputies," said Hall, the retired EMT from Minnesota. "I would say they were here within three minutes. I was just really impressed that in a relatively small town there was such quick response."
Heck said deputies responded within four minutes and eight seconds of the first 911 call.
