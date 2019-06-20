By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
ENGLEWOOD — Alfred Current held an oversized copy the book of “Josh the Baby Otter” as summer camper Jennalyn Brackin read aloud.
Jennalyn and her friends were surprised Thursday by Current and other Rotarians, but even more surprised by the 6-foot Josh the Otter, who briefly interrupted campers’ swim lessons. The children waved and high-fived Josh the Otter, who returned their excitement.
This wasn’t just a typical day of swimming for the YMCA campers. They showed off their new water skills to Rotary members while participating in what’s billed as the “World’s Largest Swim Lesson.”
The program was started by the World Waterpark Association in 2010, as a global public event supported by aquatic facilities, waterparks, pools, swim schools, YMCAs, among others.
The WLSL event brings awareness about the fundamental importance of teaching children to swim to prevent drowning. The American Red Cross in 2014 found that more than half of Americans (54%) either can’t swim or don’t have all of the basic swimming skills.
Through the World’s Largest Swim Lesson event, students are taught at hundreds of locations in more than 20 countries on five continents over the course of 24 hours.
Swimming is a life-saving skill for children and a vital tool to prevent drowning, the second leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for U.S. children ages 1-14, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The Rotary Club of Englewood wants to do what it can to keep that from happening. The club adopted the Josh the Otter project three years ago, and has purchased hundreds of copies of the picture book for young children in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
“The Rotary Club of Englewood donated $5,000 to send two certified instructors to Nebraska for training,” Current said Thursday, who started the Josh the Otter program when he was club president and now serves on the Rotary’s board. “They will then train other instructors at the YMCA to give lessons to children 4 and under.
“Traditional swim lessons are much different than the Float 4 Life lessons. The technique teach children to roll over, float and kick under adverse conditions. We read in the paper that a 2-year-old in North Port drowned three days ago. We are doing this to prevent drowning.”
Current said risks of drowning can be reduced by 88% if children participate in formal swimming lessons between the ages of 1-4.
“Children are getting swimming lessons at 5 years and older,” he said. “It’s too late. The drowning we see are in children much younger. That’s why we believe so strongly in the Josh the Otter program.”
Blake and Kathy Collingsworth created “Josh the Otter” after their son Josh died in the family pool. The Nebraska couple established the Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation to help young children learn to swim through “Josh the Baby Otter” books and specialized lessons.
As part of the fundraiser, the Rotary welcomed Ashley Spitsnogle, who illustrated “Josh the Otter.” She created a painting on site which was raffled off to raise money for local swim lessons.
The Rotary also worked with Paul DeMello, the father of 13-month-old twins Joshua and Christian DeMello, who tragically drowned in Charlotte County in 2010. As a result he created Just Against Drowning, a foundation to provide free swim lessons through YMCAs from Port Charlotte to Venice. He also installs fencing around pools. Usually it’s done after a child drowns, when families learn about his program.
Current received great news Thursday from Float4Life director Celene Kuhlman in Nebraska. Kuhlman said there’s already interest in the under-5-year-old swim lessons at the Englewood Y through the Rotary’s new program. The first to sign up is Englewood mom Lejla Allison whose daughter Alexis fell in the family pool and almost drowned when she was 23 months old. She was revived by a Charlotte County deputy. She ultimately made a full recovery.
“Lejla signed both of her daughters up for swim lessons,” Current said. “We are excited about these programs. We will keep bringing Josh the Otter to elementary schools and giving children the ‘Josh the Baby Otter’ book. We will tell as many people about these swim lessons as possible.”
