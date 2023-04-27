The Englewood Cats Cougar cheer team

The Englewood Cats Cougar cheer team competed in Tampa recently and won first place against 16 other teams.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Cats Cougar cheer team competed in Tampa recently and won first place against 16 other teams.

"Through COVID and the 2022 fall season ending abruptly for them they always manage to overcome," said team supporter Kristine Riley, president of the Englewood Area Athletic Association.


   
