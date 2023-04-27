ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Cats Cougar cheer team competed in Tampa recently and won first place against 16 other teams.
"Through COVID and the 2022 fall season ending abruptly for them they always manage to overcome," said team supporter Kristine Riley, president of the Englewood Area Athletic Association.
The team is competing on a national competition in Orlando this weekend and have another competition planned in May.
"They won a surprise bid to this weekend's competition in Orlando and are scheduled for another one on Mother's Day weekend," Riley said.
Since travel expenses to get to the competitions can be costly, members of the cheer team were collecting donations via buckets last weekend. They also sold tickets for a 50/50 raffle.
Riley said the team is appreciative of any and all contributions toward the cause.
"As president of organization, I have always been actively involved in the cheer team and have always supported them," she said. "I cheered as a kid and I have coached before, and I see how hard these girls work."
Former Charlotte County Commissioner Robert Skidmore is the father of one member on the team.
"The girls scored the highest score ever in Englewood Cats history," Skidmore said. "They are the definition of resilience. After Hurricane Ian, they had no practice fields or lights, but worked hard to prepare for these competitions."
The team will be judged on different aspects of their routine, including choreography, tumbling and a dance portion, Riley said.
Those wanting to make a donation to support the team can make checks payable to the Englewood Area Athletic Association, P.O. Box 2008 Englewood, FL 34295; or call Kristine Riley at 941-468-4069 or email englewoodcatspw@gmail.com.
