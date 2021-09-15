ENGLEWOOD — Doug Izzo thanked Englewood Chamber's corps of volunteers for laughing a his jokes, telling him what to do and keeping him in line.
While Izzo has been the executive director of the Englewood Chamber for less than a year, he's no stranger to the job. He was reminded of that Wednesday during the Presidents & Volunteer luncheon at The Waverly Restaurant on Englewood Beach.
The team of volunteers welcomed Izzo when he began in January. One chamber volunteer even cuts out every newspaper article she reads about Izzo, and says to give it to his grandmother.
"In 2008, when I was the chamber president, we had an intern from Lemon Bay High School," said Karen Current with a smile. Izzo was that young man.
The crowd laughed.
"The chamber volunteers have helped me tremendously," Izzo said. "They tell me what 'supposed to happen' at the office."
Izzo thanked volunteers Suzette Apkarian, Leona Blodgett, Maria Cummings, Peggie Ego, Sandy McIntosh, Paulette McGreavy, Chris Wilcox, Mary Bang, Lindsay Broschart, Mary Dalton, Debbie German, Judie Millspaugh and Paula Savo.
Judie Millspaugh said she became a chamber volunteer nearly a dozen years ago after (Charlotte County Commissioner) Bill Truex's wife's great aunt told her to get out there and give back to the community.
"She was my neighbor and said I was not going to go to the pool or beach all day," Millspaugh said. "She told me to go volunteer. And I did."
Mary Bang said 12 years ago she saw an ad in the newspaper looking for chamber volunteers. She responded and has been answering phones at the office ever since.
"We get some funny calls," Bang said. "One woman was new to Englewood. She called and asked what day was her garbage pick up? I said we don't have everyone's garbage schedule. I suggested she could look out to see when her neighbors put out their garbage cans."
Millspaugh said a woman from Fort Myers called, asking if there would be red tide near Englewood Beach on Friday night.
Three-year volunteer Suzette Apkarian worked at the Department of Defense. She retired in Englewood.
"Volunteering at the chamber opened my eyes," she said. "I like learning about everything in Englewood and meeting and talking to people. The business people stop buy and say hello. They bring us snacks, cookies and bananas."
Chamber president Brian Faro recognized all past presidents in the room including Nita Edmondson-Cole (1996), Dorian Popescu (1997), John Mead (2002), Karen Current (2008), Karl Kokomoor (1990), Carol Moore (2017) Mary Smedley (2019) and Jonathan Varney (2020).
"The is our 80th year as a chamber," Izzo said after thanking all past chamber presidents. "Now everyone, don't forget about Let's Eat! Englewood, which starts this week."
