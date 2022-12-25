ENGLEWOOD — Englewood United Methodist Church members didn’t let the community go hungry on Christmas Day.
Anyone in the community was welcome to pick up a free Christmas meal on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.
Organizer Lori Baur told The Daily Sun the church served 1,900 meals last Christmas and prepared 2,200 meals to serve this year. Hundreds of volunteers assist organizers Grace and Dick Talada, who stage the annual benefit.
George Schrumpf has been volunteering on Christmas Day at the church for years.
"We are a service-based church, and spending a few hours on Christmas spreading holiday cheer is fun," Schrumpf said.
Peggy Yoder kept busy in the church hall dishing up turkey as dozens of volunteers moved through the line to box the food and take it to volunteers at the bagging station near the door.
"We have this down to a science," Yoder said.
Meanwhile, about 20 volunteers braved the 41 degree weather outside. Bundled up, they waved vehicles toward the tables of food. People were asked to stay in their cars while volunteers brought the requested amount of dinners in bags.
Rotonda resident John McMahon said he was happy the church serves the holiday meals.
"I live alone and I can't cook very good, so I'm grateful for these people," he said.
Due to the COVID pandemic, Englewood volunteers packed Christmas meals for pickups for 2020 and 2021. This year, the church is recovering from roof and other damage sustained from Hurricane Ian.
Hopefully, Baur said, the church will be able to serve sit-down meals on Christmas Day 2023 in the church’s fellowship hall.
The menu itself included roasted turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, green beans, rolls and pumpkin pie.
For more than 30 years, Englewood Methodist volunteers have prepared free traditional turkey dinners for all of Englewood. Donations are accepted, but not required.
