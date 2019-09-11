ENGLEWOOD — They’ve collected tons of donations for people in the Bahamas, but now it’s time to wrap it up.
Since their collection effort started last week, the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary — along with the town’s two other Rotary clubs and the Englewood Chamber of Commerce — collected thousands of donations of canned food, bottled water, baby items, cleaning supplies and other goods for people in the Bahamas who are suffering in the wake of devastating Hurricane Dorian.
“We were able to load a trailer and send it last week,” said Rotarian Jim Hinck, who is spearheading this collection drive. “We have enough for another trailer that we’re going to load and send to Naples.”
“But what we’re worried about now is getting too much stuff and having no way to get it to the people who need it,” he explained.
After today, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, 601 S. Indiana Ave., office won’t accept donated goods. On Friday, the Rotary will cut off accepting donations at Phillips Landscaping, 6900 San Casa Drive, Englewood, which has been accepting donations from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. weekdays.
“This has been such a great response,” Hinck said. He said Sunrise Rotary president Dr. Todd Chace came up with idea Monday night when he saw the devastation in the Bahamas.
The items donated to the Rotary’s effort will go to Rotarians in the Bahamas, who will get them directly to people in need, he said.
The club will still accept cash and checks may be made out to Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Foundation. Checks can be sent to P.O. Box 897 Englewood, FL 34295, and cash or checks may dropped off at Rowley Insurance Agency, 262 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
Snook’s collection
The collection at Snook’s Bayside Restaurant and Tiki Bar is continuing. Collected items include canned and nonperishable food, hygiene products, light clothing, sandals, diapers, tarps, nails, tools, bottled water and first-aid supplies.
Please feel free to bring your donations to the Snook’s at Royal Palm Marina, 779 W. Wentworth St., Englewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.