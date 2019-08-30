Native plant walk
The public is invited to attend a free plant identification walk at 9 a.m. Aug. 31 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road in Englewood. Members of the Mangrove Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will conduct the walk. For further information, call 941-475-0769.
Woman’s Club meets
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will hold its first monthly meeting of the season Sept. 12 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. Social time begins at 9 a.m., followed by business meeting at 10 a.m. This month, the club will honor HOBY High School winners as well as continuing education scholarship winners. The club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of the community through volunteerism. For further information go to www.gfwcrotondawest.org or contact Membership Chairman Clare at 941-214-8553. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents. Guests are always welcome.
Senior Crime Prevention
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will have a Senior Citizen Crime Prevention Seminar from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd. The SCSO Crime Prevention Unit will host the program to help senior citizens protect themselves from common types of fraud. With representatives from the U.S. Secret Service, IRS, Regions Bank and Sprint, topics will include how to identify fraud and avoid scams, how to properly file a tax return and file for Social Security, how to protect bank accounts, and how to prevent robo-calls and block callers. Please RSVP to Cathy.Duff@Sarasotasheriff.org or 941-861-4084.
Card party returns
The St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be 11 a.m. Sept. 11, at the Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Play cards or games and enjoy lunch until 2:30 p.m. for $8. Make reservations by 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at www.sfoachurch.com,or by calling 941-697-4899. All are welcome.
Beach Road curb work
Charlotte County will begin construction on the Beach Road curbing project Sept. 16, continuing through Dec. 15. The curbing will be installed on the east side of Beach Road from Sandpiper Key condominiums south to the bridge. Travelers may experience lane closures, intermittent slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Click Project Status Updates in the Popular Links list on the left or contact Sherri Ouimet at 941-575-3609 or Sherri.Ouimet@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Boating safety
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 is offering a Boating Skills and Seamanship program Monday and Wednesday evenings from Sept. 16-25 at the Coast Guard Auxiliary building, 1949 Englewood Road, Englewood. Materials cost $45 for one and $65 for two family members. Earn your Florida Safe Boater Education Card. Call Dane Hahn at 941-681-0312 for more information and to register. You may also visit our website at www.coastguardenglewood.com.
Boca beach cleanup
Gasparilla Vacations is partnering with Keep Lee County Beautiful and The Ocean Conservancy to co-host a beach clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Fifth Street Beach, Boca Grande. Volunteers and sponsors are needed. Registered volunteers will receive a T-shirt and goody bag from local island businesses. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers can sign up at signupgenius.com. For more information, email Rob Domke at 941-965-1426 or email rob@go2boca.com.
Country Western Dance
Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners is having its annual fundraiser, and this year it’s a Country Western Dance. The third-annual event is set for 7-11 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Tickets are $50, available at Lemon Bay High School, and include hors d’oeuvre bar, four drink tickets, line dancing, music, cash bar and a commemorative 2019 Country Western photo, plus silent auctions, raffles, games and prizes for Best Cowboy and Best Cowgirl.
The Community Academic Partners supports the students of Lemon Bay High School by providing more than $20,000 in funding for after-school tutoring, Saturday CRAM sessions for state testing, advanced placement labs, student enrichment software and student academic planners.
For tickets, donations or sponsorship, email lemonbaycap@gmail.com or contact Lisa Wilson at 941-586-9114, Amber Craft 941-270-1595, Cindy Weinfeld 727-460-8548 or Bobbi Fogo 941-468-9430. For more information, “Like” the Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners page on Facebook.
Green Dot training
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club and the RWA Activities Committee are sponsoring a Green Dot Active Bystander Training Seminar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the RWA Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Presenter Chris Hall, Charlotte County Green Dot Coordinator, works in collaboration with the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies toward the vision of a community without violence. This seminar will provide the tools to “do something.” Limited to 35 participants. To register, contact Donna at 697-4980.
King & His Queens
The Suncoast Humane Society will present The King & His Queens at 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road. The evening will feature Keith Coleman and his tribute to Elvis and Johnny Cash. His wife, Ruby, will perform tributes to Dolly Parton, June Carter and Patsy Cline. Also, Naples’ own Bambusa Babes will perform their thrilling drag show. A gourmet three-course dinner will be prepared by Chef Kevin Rounsville star of the television show “Cooking with Rock Stars,” premiering this fall on PBS. Tickets are $50. Guests must be 18 to enter, 21 to drink. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, please call 941-474-7884 ext. 405 or visit www.humane.org.
LBHS golf scramble
The second-annual Lemon Bay Athletics Golf Scramble is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Hills Golf Course at Rotonda Golf & Country Club. Organizers are looking for sponsors at all levels now. All proceeds benefit the student athletes at Lemon Bay High. For information, contact Ryan LaVallee at 941-474-7702 ext 3015, or email ryan.lavallee@yourcharlotteschools.net for more information.
Vendors wanted
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will be hosting an Arts & Crafts Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19. Vendors are wanted for this event. Inside tables, $20; outside two parking spots, $25. Food vendors welcome. No refunds, rain or shine. Questions can be directed to Laura at 941-662-5503, Delores Howard at 941-830-8396, or e-mail at Unit113ALA@aol.com to obtain an application for this event. Please leave a message.
