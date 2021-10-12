Bowling, corn hole for Mammograms
Dollars for Mammograms has planned a fundraising "no tap" bowling tournament for 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at Treasure Lanes, 1059 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Cost is $25 per person. A bowling ball raffle ticket is $10. A second fundraiser is planned for noon Oct. 23, also at Treasure Lanes. A corn hole tournament will be held there as well. For more information, visit www.dollarsformammograms.org.
Boca Cares dinner dance
A dinner dance to benefit the greater community is set for 5:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Boca Royale Country Club, 1601 Englewood Road, Englewood. Cost is $75 and includes herb-encrusted filet au Poivre with garlic red bliss mashed potatoes or Faroe Island salmon with lemon dill citrus butter and rice pilaf, or pasta primavera and choice of dessert. Dance to music by Coastal Jamz. A cash bar is available. Proceeds benefit the Boca Cares Fund in conjunction with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. For more information and to make reservations, call 941-475-6464 or visit www.bocaroyalecares.com.
Trick-or-Treat at City Center Green
Trick-or-Treat at North Port City Center, presented by Suncoast Credit Union, is set for 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29, just outside City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Come and walk the Candy Corn Trail to receive treats from city departments, local businesses and nonprofits. Children must be accompanied by an adult and dressed in costume. Alcohol is prohibited. Attendees should practice good physical distancing and follow health and safety guidelines. Bring items for the Cans for Candy nonperishable food drive. Check www.CityOfNorthPort.com/TrickOrTreat for updates or call at 941-429-7143 or email LAnsel@CityofNorthPort.com for sponsorship opportunities.
Wreath-making event
Bring your creative side and holiday craft-making supplies and join The North Port Friends of Wildlife as they host a free event from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 at the Unity Church of Peace, 1250 Rutledge St., North Port. Plain wreaths will be provided by North Port Friends of Wildlife. Bring Christmassy like things like as Christmas bulbs, garland, ribbon and pine cones and a glue gun if you have one. Wreaths will be auctioned off Dec. 4. Proceeds benefit The Environmental Conservancy of North Port And Surrounding Areas. RSVP by calling 941-876-3720.
Rock Box holiday CD workshop
The Rock Box Music School & Stage is going to be recording songs for its annual holiday-themed student compilation CD soon. If you want to be included, write a song of your own or work with a music instructor or other students and submit it at a songwriting workshop on Oct. 22, 23 and 24 at the Rock Box, 1123 N Toledo Blade Blvd., North Port. The three-day workshop is $99 and includes time in the recording studio. The deadline to be included in the compilation is Oct. 31. For more information, call 941-200-2163. Visit rockboxmusicschool.com.
Radio volunteers needed
"Writers on the Air," an open-mic show on WKDW 97.5 FM radio, is looking for volunteer techs to help with the show, which airs from 2-4 p.m. Mondays from the station's headquarters, 12735 US 41 South, North Port. Show organizers will train; no experience is necessary. More than three techs are needed so the slot may be shared. Call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262.
Englewood Bridge Club
The Englewood Bridge Club has resumed play at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Blvd. The cost is $3 per person. Please arrive by 12:15. Call 941-698-7945 for more information.
Card parties resume
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, has resumed its monthly card parties from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild's charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
Halloween Tea Party
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for a "Not-So-Scary" Halloween Tea Party from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W Price Blvd. Kids 7 and under accompanied by an adult can wear a costume an enjoy Spooktacular treats, fun photo stations, a mini-monster bash, and more. It's $10 a pair (child and adult) and $3 for each additional attendee. Register at http://bit.ly/2k6PQ4T.
Rotonda blood drive
Rotonda West Woman’s Club & Rotonda Golf & Country Club and holding a joint blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21. The One Blood bus will be at The Hills Marina, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Please visit oneblood.org/donate, or contact Ellen Lang at grammylang@gmail.com or 917-579-7770.
Tour de North Port
The 11th Annual Tour de North Port is set for Oct. 24 starting from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St. Group starts begin at 8 a.m. It's an organized on-road scenic bicycle ride covering 15, 35, or 65 miles of the most beautiful, natural settings seen in all of southwest Florida. It is not a race. Registration ($50 online by Oct. 22, $55 day of) includes breakfast, a catered lunch, desserts, fully-stocked rest stops, mobile SAG, T-shirt and goodie bag. It's sponsored by People for Trees, a nonprofit native tree advocacy group since 1997, as a fundraiser event. See www.peoplefortrees.com for more information. Early pickup for registration packet and T-shirt and check-in will be available on Oct. 23 during the Taste of North Port Food and Fest at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. from 10-2. Interested in volunteering or being a sponsor? Contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com
Sweetheart Ball
The North Port Parks & Recreation has planned a father-daughter Sweetheart Ball, set for 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Set sail for an evening of adventure, filled with dancing, dinner and dessert, craft-making, entertainment and a photo booth. Grandfathers, uncles, guardians, and father-figures are welcome to attend with their little sweethearts. Semi-formal attire is recommended. Register at http://bit.ly/SweetheartBall. There will also be a special sensory hour from 6-7 p.m. featuring less intense music and lighting sponsored by Clara’s Clubhouse, will be available throughout the evening. The fee is $20 per couple and $10 per each additional attendee. Attendees can also register in person by stopping at the Morgan Family Community Center. For more information, please visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/SweetheartBall.
Floating pumpkin patch
Families are invited to pick a floating pumpkin at the Pumpkin Plunge, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Select a pumpkin to take home. The fee is $10 per child, which includes the cost for the pumpkin and complimentary admission for up to two supervising adults. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. There will be crafts and games on the pool deck. Pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/PumpkinPlunge or at the North Port Aquatic Center. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/PumpkinPlunge.
Back Pack Angels fashion show
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children (Back Pack Angels) will have an Appleumpkin fashion show-luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Ave., North Port. Tickets are $25. Ladies, mens and children fashions are presented by Dillards. Tickets for drawings may be purchased from Dianne at 813-758-2805 or Carol at 860-620-7656. Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit that works with North Port schools and preschools to deliver hygiene products tp needy children. The Angels meet at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Am-Vets 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port and are always looking for volunteers. Visit www.backpackangels.org or their Facebook page for list of hygiene products and drop-off sites.
North Port Newcomer Day
Residents are invited to North Port's annual Newcomer Day, set for 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. This expo is hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation, in partnership with the North Port Chamber of Commerce. Find information from 40 local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses and is designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community. Attendees will be asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged when appropriate distancing isn’t possible. For more information or to register as a vendor, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or stop by the Mullen or Morgan community centers.
Concert in the Park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd.) American Made will play rock hits from the '60s to the '80s. Admission and parking are free. Bring their chairs, blankets. Seating is first-come, first-serve beginning at 5 p.m. The Rotary Club of North Port will sell beer and wine, and other food and drink vendors will be on hand. No outside alcohol permitted. Please call 941-429-PARK(7275) or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Concert.
