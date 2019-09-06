Winchester stop light
Charlotte County workers will shut down traffic lanes on Winchester Boulevard and Avenues of America during nighttime construction, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The closures will start Tuesday, Sept. 10, and will allow workers to install the new traffic light mast arms.
Speed limits in the area have been reduced for the safety of the traveling public. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be on site to enforce and direct traffic. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Click Project Status Updates in the Popular Links list on the left or contact Jeff Keyser at 941-575-3644 or Jeff.Keyser@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Recreation Center ribbon-cutting
Charlotte County Commissioners have set a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for 2:30 p.m., Sept. 12 to commemorate the completion of the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center, 6961 San Casa Drive in Englewood.
The $9 million recreation center was funded by the 1% local option sales tax approved by voters in November 2014. Construction on the 23,000-square-foot facility began April 26, 2018. The center was built by Tandem Construction. Design and permitting was performed by Fleischman Garcia. The center includes a multi-purpose gymnasium, fitness center, multi-purpose rooms, and a community garden. For information, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Parks/Recreation/Aquatics under Popular Links
Wine & Swine
The Rotary Club of Englewood has announced its third-annual Wine & Swine Water Safety Awareness Fundraiser, set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. This event is being held to promote water safety awareness. The leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 years of age is drowning. Tickets are $75 per person, or $500 for a table of eight. Adult beverages are available at the cash bar. Contact Traci Hamill for more information on tickets or tables at 941-307-0939 or tracihamill@gmail.com.
Church breakfast
St. Francis of Assisi Knights of Columbus Council 7672 invites everyone to enjoy a warm breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, sausages, juice and coffee from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 8, at the church's Parish Center, 6265 Placida Road, Grove City. Cost is $6 per person ,and kids under 12 eat for free. Proceeds go to the local charities. Buy tickets at the door.
AMVETS auxiliary
AMVETS 777 Ladies Auxiliary, Englewood will have it’s monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road. The Post encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward helping veterans in our area. Please contact first vice president Tina Bond at amvetsaux777fl@gmail.com or 330-618-7295 for information.
Senior Crime Prevention
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will have a Senior Citizen Crime Prevention Seminar from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd. The SCSO Crime Prevention Unit will host the program to help senior citizens protect themselves from common types of fraud. With representatives from the U.S. Secret Service, IRS, Regions Bank and Sprint, topics will include how to identify fraud and avoid scams, how to properly file a tax return and file for Social Security, how to protect bank accounts, and how to prevent robo-calls and block callers. Please RSVP to Cathy.Duff@Sarasotasheriff.org or 941-861-4084.
Card party returns
The St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be 11 a.m. Sept. 11, at the Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Play cards or games and enjoy lunch until 2:30 p.m. for $8. Make reservations by 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at www.sfoachurch.com,or by calling 941-697-4899. All are welcome.
Woman's Club
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will hold its first monthly meeting of the season Sept. 12 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. Social time begins at 9 a.m., followed by business meeting at 10 a.m. This month, the club will honor HOBY High School winners as well as continuing education scholarship winners. The club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of the community through volunteerism. For information, visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org or contact Clare at 941-214-8553. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents. Guests are always welcome.
Garden plant sale
The Family Garden Club of Englewood will have a garden plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1852 Whispering Pines Circle, Englewood. Most of the plants offered are grown in members’ back yards, so they are acclimatized to this area. Proceeds benefit the club's scholarship fund for Lemon Bay High School students. For more information, visit www.fgcefl.com
Beach Road curb work
Charlotte County will begin construction on the Beach Road curbing project Sept. 16, continuing through Dec. 15. The curbing will be installed on the east side of Beach Road from Sandpiper Key condominiums south to the bridge. Travelers may experience lane closures, intermittent slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Click Project Status Updates in the Popular Links list on the left or contact Sherri Ouimet at 941-575-3609 or Sherri.Ouimet@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Boating safety
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 is offering a Boating Skills and Seamanship program Monday and Wednesday evenings from Sept. 16-25 at the Coast Guard Auxiliary building, 1949 Englewood Road, Englewood. Materials cost $45 for one and $65 for two family members. Earn your Florida Safe Boater Education Card. Call Dane Hahn at 941-681-0312 for more information and to register. You may also visit www.coastguardenglewood.com.
AMVETS bunco
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, Englewood, will have an afternoon of bunco from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 18. Come join us at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road. $5 to play. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com.
'The Ladies Foursome'
The Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, will present "The Ladies Foursome," through Sept. 22 as the first play of its 33rd season. It's a hit comedy by Canadian playwright Norm Foster and directed by Ron Bupp. Showtimes and tickets are available at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or at the box office, 941-475-6756. Reserved seats are $23. Student tickets are $14.
Coastal Cleanup
The International Coastal Clean Up is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. In Englewood, the group meets at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood for supplies, and volunteers can choose their sites: Cedar Point Environmental Park, Oyster Creek Regional Park, or Buck Creek Park. Kayaks are welcome. This event is organized by the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and is sponsored by Keep Charlotte Beautiful. To register or for further information, visit keepcharlottebeautiful.net or call 941-475-0769.
Boca beach cleanup
Gasparilla Vacations is partnering with Keep Lee County Beautiful and The Ocean Conservancy to co-host a beach clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Fifth Street Beach, Boca Grande. Volunteers and sponsors are needed. Registered volunteers will receive a T-shirt and goody bag from local island businesses. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers can sign up at signupgenius.com. For more information, email Rob Domke at 941-965-1426 or email rob@go2boca.com.
Country Western Dance
Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners is having its annual fundraiser, and this year it's a Country Western Dance. The third-annual event is set for 7-11 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Tickets are $50, available at Lemon Bay High School, and include hors d'oeuvre bar, four drink tickets, line dancing, music, cash bar and a commemorative 2019 Country Western photo, plus silent auctions, raffles, games and prizes for Best Cowboy and Best Cowgirl.
The Community Academic Partners supports the students of Lemon Bay High School by providing more than $20,000 in funding for after-school tutoring, Saturday CRAM sessions for state testing, advanced placement labs, student enrichment software and student academic planners.
For tickets, donations or sponsorship, email lemonbaycap@gmail.com or contact Lisa Wilson at 941-586-9114, Amber Craft 941-270-1595, Cindy Weinfeld 727-460-8548 or Bobbi Fogo 941-468-9430. For more information, “Like” the Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners page on Facebook.
Green Dot training
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club and the RWA Activities Committee are sponsoring a Green Dot Active Bystander Training Seminar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the RWA Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Presenter Chris Hall, Charlotte County Green Dot Coordinator, works in collaboration with the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies toward the vision of a community without violence. This seminar will provide the tools to “do something.” Limited to 35 participants. To register, contact Donna at 697-4980.
King & His Queens
The Suncoast Humane Society will present The King & His Queens at 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road. The evening will feature Keith Coleman and his tribute to Elvis and Johnny Cash. His wife, Ruby, will perform tributes to Dolly Parton, June Carter and Patsy Cline. Also, Naples’ own Bambusa Babes will perform their thrilling drag show. A gourmet three-course dinner will be prepared by Chef Kevin Rounsville star of the television show “Cooking with Rock Stars,” premiering this fall on PBS. Tickets are $50. Guests must be 18 to enter, 21 to drink. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, please call 941-474-7884 ext. 405 or visit www.humane.org.
LBHS golf scramble
The second-annual Lemon Bay Athletics Golf Scramble is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Hills Golf Course at Rotonda Golf & Country Club. Organizers are looking for sponsors at all levels now. All proceeds benefit the student athletes at Lemon Bay High. For information, contact Ryan LaVallee at 941-474-7702 ext 3015, or email ryan.lavallee@yourcharlotteschools.net for more information.
Vendors wanted
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will be hosting an Arts & Crafts Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19. Vendors are wanted for this event. Inside tables, $20; outside two parking spots, $25. Food vendors welcome. No refunds, rain or shine. Questions can be directed to Laura at 941-662-5503, Delores Howard at 941-830-8396, or e-mail at Unit113ALA@aol.com to obtain an application for this event. Please leave a message.
Thrifty Treasures Sale
The St. Francis Women's Guild is hosting their Thrifty Treasures Sale in October beginning with the earlybird sale from 3-6 p.m., Oct. 2 from 3 p.m. A $3 entrance fee will be charged for this day only). The regular sale dates are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26.
Borrow a life jacket
The Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
Show Us Your Charlotte
Charlotte County wants you to "Show Us Your Charlotte." Send us your favorite photos of Charlotte County – its beaches, parks, waterways, preserves or people. The best 15 shots will be featured in the 2020 Show Us Your Charlotte calendar. It’s free. Simply visit www.showusyourcharlotte.com and upload your photos, along with information about you and your subject. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. Enter as many photos as you would like.
Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in late November at county facilities to be announced. For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday and Friday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call the post at 941-460-8755.
Mac users group
The Englewood Area Macintosh User Group resumes monthly meetings from 1:30-4 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Meetings are open to everyone with an interest in learning about Apple products. Please visit www.eamug.org for more information.
