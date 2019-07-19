ENGLEWOOD — Bring your discarded household items, yard waste, tree trimmings, junk and other garbage or refuse to the Englewood Community Cleanup, set for 8 a.m. to noon today at the following locations:

• The vacant lot at South McCall Road and 201 W. Dearborn St.

• VFW Clyde E. Lassen Memorial Post 10178, 550 N. McCall Road.

• Buchan Airport on Old Englewood Road.

Dumpsters will be available to residential customers. Waste Management will be accepting electronics, appliances and computers from residential customers. Tires no larger than 25/16 will be accepted. Sarasota County hazardous waste personnel will be available only at the West Dearborn Street location to accept hazardous materials.

The collection is sponsored by Sarasota County Planning and Development Services/Code Enforcement. For more information, please call 941-861-5000.

