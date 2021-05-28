Englewood Community clinic calling for nurses

ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County commissioners renewed the lease for the Englewood Community Care Clinic to continue operating out of the Mac V. Horton West County Annex on San Casa Drive.
That’s the good news.
The nonprofit clinic’s executive director, Beth Harrison, is hoping more licensed nurses will volunteer to help serve those without medical insurance.
“We have a critical need for nurses,” Harrison said. “Volunteering for three hours, even once a month, would be beautiful.”
The clinic operates from 5 to 8 p.m Monday and Thursday evenings.
The clinic offers free medical care for patients who are 18 to 64 years old — people working in the service industry, construction and other jobs who cannot afford medical insurance or do not receive insurance benefits from their employers.
The patients also are those who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid or other government medical assistance. Their household incomes must fall at or below 20% of the federal poverty level.
To date, the clinic volunteers have seen more than 3,400 patients in more than 9,000 visits since opening in 2011. The Englewood clinic opened and filled the need after the Florida Department of Health decided to close its clinics serving lower-income Florida residents.
Harrison said the Englewood clinic is serving new patients who lost their jobs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
