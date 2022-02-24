Englewood Community Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare, announced its 2021 award recipients. These individuals were recognized for their exceptional service to patients, families and fellow caregivers during a ceremony with colleagues and family members.
Stuart Greenberg, M.D., was honored as Physician of the Year. He has served in many capacities over the past 10 years including Chair for the Department of Medicine, Vice President of the Medical Staff and on the Medical Executive Committee. He was recognized for his exceptional care for patients.
ICU nurse Winsome Johnson, R.N., is a wonderful example of what it means to live our mission to make a difference for the patients we serve and for that, she was named Nurse of the Year. Her co-workers describe her as a great asset because of her skill, knowledge and empathy for patients and colleagues alike.
George Tullos was named Volunteer of the Year award for a second time. He first won the honor in 2018 for his service to the hospital. In his role as a greeter, his is often the first smiling face you’ll see.
Clinical Caregiver of the Year was awarded to Aleksandr Dovgan, respiratory therapist. Alex is known for his passion for service and for finding ways to connect with his patients and colleagues.
Darcy Frenz, a member of the Culinary Services team, was named Non-clinical Caregiver of the Year. She consistently cares for all patients like family and takes time to do the little extras that make a lasting impression.
“We are proud to recognize these outstanding individuals for their compassionate care for our patients and one another. They exemplify the exceptional quality of care and safety our physicians, nurses and caregivers provide every day,” said Steve Young, CEO.
